Usman Shuja Joins Nemetschek SE's Executive Board

Usman Shuja has been appointed to the Executive Board of the Nemetschek Group, effective January 1, 2025.

He will continue his roles as Chief Division Officer of the Build & Construct Division and CEO of Bluebeam Inc.

Usman Shuja becomes the third member of the Executive Board, joining CEO Yves Padrines and CFO Louise Öfverström.

He has successfully led strategic initiatives, including Bluebeam's subscription transition and the acquisition of GoCanvas.

Usman Shuja has a background in technology leadership, with previous roles at Honeywell, Boston Consulting Group, IBM, and Dell.

The Nemetschek Group is a leading global software provider for digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries, with over 7 million users and a revenue of EUR 851.6 million in 2023.

The next important date, Commerzbank/ODDO BHF German Investment Seminar 2025, at Nemetschek is on 14.01.2025.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 95,05EUR and was down -3,33 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 95,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.046,60PKT (-1,57 %).





