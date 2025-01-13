Steico's 2024 Revenue Hits €376.3M, EBIT at €36.1M - See the Details!

STEICO SE reported unaudited business figures for 2024 with revenue of € 376.3 million and EBIT of € 36.1 million.

The previous year's revenue was € 365.3 million, and EBIT was € 30.4 million.

Expected revenue was around € 375 million, and expected EBIT was between € 38 million and € 40 million.

Deviations in EBIT were due to higher than expected costs, including repair and maintenance, inventory write-downs, and one-off personnel costs.

The complete audited business figures are expected to be published in the second half of April as part of the annual report.

STEICO SE is listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market in several German cities, including Berlin, Dusseldorf, and Frankfurt.

The price of Steico at the time of the news was 19,130EUR and was down -3,82 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,060EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,37 % since publication.





