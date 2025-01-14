u-blox Prioritizes Locate Business, Exits Cellular Amid Impairment.
u-blox is refocusing on its Locate business, phasing out Cellular operations to drive innovation and efficiency, despite short-term financial impacts.
- u-blox has decided to increase focus on its Locate business while phasing out its Cellular business to enhance long-term strategic focus and operational efficiency.
- The Cellular business, which has over 200 employees, generated CHF 27 million in revenue but incurred an adjusted EBIT loss exceeding CHF 15 million in H1 2024.
- The strategic shift aims to drive innovation in the global positioning market, targeting sectors like autonomous vehicles and industrial IoT.
- The company anticipates a one-time negative EBIT impact of around CHF 65 million in Q1 2025 due to restructuring, alongside a non-cash impairment of CHF 31 million in Q4 2024.
- u-blox confirmed its Q4 2024 revenue guidance of CHF 60-70 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of -25% to -15%.
- A cost optimization program has been completed, achieving CHF 20 million in savings, with full effects expected in H1 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at u-blox Holding is on 01.03.2025.
