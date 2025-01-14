Lindt & Sprüngli Soars with Impressive Organic Growth Again!
Lindt & Sprüngli's sweet success story continues as they savor a robust 7.8% organic growth in 2024.
- Lindt & Sprüngli achieved strong organic growth of 7.8% in 2024, with sales reaching CHF 5.47 billion.
- The growth was supported by mid-single-digit price increases to offset high cocoa prices and solid volume/mix development.
- All regions contributed to sales growth, with Europe showing the highest organic growth of 9.5%, North America at 5.0%, and the Rest of the World at 10.0%.
- Lindt & Sprüngli gained global market share in both volume and value, with double-digit growth in Global Retail.
- Key growth drivers included Lindor and Excellence products, with new innovations like the Excellence Pailleté range and new Lindor flavors.
- The company expects increased organic growth of 7–9% in 2025 and aims for an improved operating profit margin of 20–40 basis points.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli is on 04.03.2025.
