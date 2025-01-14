Netfonds AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

14.01.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Netfonds AG

ISIN: DE000A1MME74



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 14.01.2025

Target price: EUR 78.00

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Kickstart into FY25 with new record AuA and AuM; chg



Topic: Netfonds kicked off the year with strong positive newsflow i.e. a new record-AuA level of EUR 28.3bn and AuM exceeding EUR 4bn for the first time. Further, Netfonds will take over another fund initiator through its subsidiary GSR GmbH, as already announced at the end of last year. In detail:



With the new AuA record of 28.3bn at the end of FY24, Netfonds significantly exceeded our estimates of EUR 27.bn while AuM of EUR 4.05bn came in as expected (eNuW: EUR 4.0bn). Nevertheless, both figures are quite impressive as we increased our estimates for both figures more than once throughout the year.

Thanks to the strong AuA growth, the given guidance for FY24 of EUR 220-230m in gross sales and EUR 41.5-43m in net sales can hence be taken as granted (eNuW new: EUR 230m gross sales; EUR 44m net sales). Even better, the record AuA levels end of last year strongly indicating further strong top- and bottomline, as asset inflows materialize with a slight delay. That said, the value-accretive M&A transactions of the undisclosed fund initiator and others (i.e. MFK and Comfort Finance) should further fuel top- and bottom line growth in FY25 and beyond. For FY25, we expect 51m net sales (EUR 260m gross sales) inline with management's new guidance of "dynamic double-digit yoy growth". As the scale effects of the platform business kicking in, EBITDA should grow exponentially to EUR 17m (eNuW).



On the back of 1) the strong ongoing operating performance, 2) Netfonds 360° finfire platform being the key mid- to long term growth and scalability driver and 3) further value accretive M&A transactions, we see Netfonds well on track to reach its mid-term target of EUR 59m net sales (vs eNuW: EUR 62m) and EUR 23m EBITDA (vs eNuW: EUR 22m) by FY26.



Apart from that and in order to finance the takeover of a fund initiator through its subsidiary GSR (takeover price: mid single-digit million amount), but also further potential acquisitions, Netfonds successfully issued an unsecured bond with a volume EUR 15m million (coupon: 7.00% p.a.) end of last year. This acquisition is underlining once again that Netfonds is playing an active role in the market consolidation. We expect to see further acquisitions in FY25.



BUY with new PT of EUR 78.00, based on DCF.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31617.pdf For additional information visit our website:

https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed



Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2066831 14.01.2025 CET/CEST



°



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Netfonds Aktie Die Netfonds Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,45 % und einem Kurs von 44,20 auf Tradegate (13. Januar 2025, 22:26 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Netfonds Aktie um 0,00 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +0,92 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Netfonds bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 97,52 Mio.. Netfonds zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,2500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,5500 %. Die letzten 4 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 67,00Euro.



Rating: Buy

Analyst:

