LTS wins funding from BARDA's Patch Forward Prize Competition for two partnerships (FOTO)
Andernach (ots) - LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS"), a leading
pharmaceutical technology company, is proud to announces its selection as a
Concept Stage winner for two projects in the #PatchForwardPrize, a $50 million
challenge by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
to advance microneedle patch-based RNA vaccine technologies.
The Patch Forward Prize, part of the Project NextGen initiative led by BARDA,
aims to accelerate next-generation vaccine technologies. By fostering
partnerships between vaccine developers and delivery platform innovators, the
competition drives progress from concept to clinical stages, paving the way for
transformative advancements in global health. Each of the prizes announced today
represents an award of US$ 2 million, that will be shared between LTS and its
partners.
pharmaceutical technology company, is proud to announces its selection as a
Concept Stage winner for two projects in the #PatchForwardPrize, a $50 million
challenge by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
to advance microneedle patch-based RNA vaccine technologies.
The Patch Forward Prize, part of the Project NextGen initiative led by BARDA,
aims to accelerate next-generation vaccine technologies. By fostering
partnerships between vaccine developers and delivery platform innovators, the
competition drives progress from concept to clinical stages, paving the way for
transformative advancements in global health. Each of the prizes announced today
represents an award of US$ 2 million, that will be shared between LTS and its
partners.
The awarded projects bring together LTS's proprietary dissolvable Microneedle
Array Patch (MAP) technology with mRNA vaccines from two partners, BioNet, a
biotech manufacturer specializing in genetically engineered vaccines and PopVax,
an Indian full-stack biotechnology company developing broadly-protective mRNA
vaccines using machine learning-enabled computational protein design.
Both projects aim to address critical challenges in vaccine stability, delivery,
and adaptability, with the potential to improve patient access and compliance.
The focus will be on seasonal influenza vaccines, with the ability to pivot to
pandemic strains if necessary.
BioNet's approach tackles the ongoing challenge of influenza strain variability
by developing a trivalent seasonal influenza mRNA vaccine (mIV3) that targets
conserved regions of the hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA) proteins from
dominant H1N1, H3N2, and B influenza viruses. These mRNA constructs are
carefully selected to elicit broad protective immune responses against seasonal
influenza.
PopVax is leading the effort to develop a seasonal influenza vaccine built on
their novel mRNA-encoded immunogen display architecture and LNP platform.
PopVax's immunogen design and display approach boosts the elicited
strain-specific antibody response by as much as 250x in mice in comparison with
a leading approved influenza vaccine, leading to significantly lower dosage
requirements. This approach also elicits a broader immune response, including
robust antibody titer against pandemic H5N1 influenza, a rising threat in the
United States, despite not encoding an H5N1-specific immunogen.
LTS CEO Bas van Buijtenen commented: "As a front-runner in drug delivery, we
care passionately about solutions that provide better outcomes and better
patient experience. We are grateful and proud that Barda's Patch Forward prize
Array Patch (MAP) technology with mRNA vaccines from two partners, BioNet, a
biotech manufacturer specializing in genetically engineered vaccines and PopVax,
an Indian full-stack biotechnology company developing broadly-protective mRNA
vaccines using machine learning-enabled computational protein design.
Both projects aim to address critical challenges in vaccine stability, delivery,
and adaptability, with the potential to improve patient access and compliance.
The focus will be on seasonal influenza vaccines, with the ability to pivot to
pandemic strains if necessary.
BioNet's approach tackles the ongoing challenge of influenza strain variability
by developing a trivalent seasonal influenza mRNA vaccine (mIV3) that targets
conserved regions of the hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA) proteins from
dominant H1N1, H3N2, and B influenza viruses. These mRNA constructs are
carefully selected to elicit broad protective immune responses against seasonal
influenza.
PopVax is leading the effort to develop a seasonal influenza vaccine built on
their novel mRNA-encoded immunogen display architecture and LNP platform.
PopVax's immunogen design and display approach boosts the elicited
strain-specific antibody response by as much as 250x in mice in comparison with
a leading approved influenza vaccine, leading to significantly lower dosage
requirements. This approach also elicits a broader immune response, including
robust antibody titer against pandemic H5N1 influenza, a rising threat in the
United States, despite not encoding an H5N1-specific immunogen.
LTS CEO Bas van Buijtenen commented: "As a front-runner in drug delivery, we
care passionately about solutions that provide better outcomes and better
patient experience. We are grateful and proud that Barda's Patch Forward prize
Autor folgen