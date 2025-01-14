LTS wins funding from BARDA's Patch Forward Prize Competition for two partnerships (FOTO)

    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Andernach (ots) - LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS"), a leading
    pharmaceutical technology company, is proud to announces its selection as a
    Concept Stage winner for two projects in the #PatchForwardPrize, a $50 million
    challenge by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
    to advance microneedle patch-based RNA vaccine technologies.

    The Patch Forward Prize, part of the Project NextGen initiative led by BARDA,
    aims to accelerate next-generation vaccine technologies. By fostering
    partnerships between vaccine developers and delivery platform innovators, the
    competition drives progress from concept to clinical stages, paving the way for
    transformative advancements in global health. Each of the prizes announced today
    represents an award of US$ 2 million, that will be shared between LTS and its
    partners.

    The awarded projects bring together LTS's proprietary dissolvable Microneedle
    Array Patch (MAP) technology with mRNA vaccines from two partners, BioNet, a
    biotech manufacturer specializing in genetically engineered vaccines and PopVax,
    an Indian full-stack biotechnology company developing broadly-protective mRNA
    vaccines using machine learning-enabled computational protein design.

    Both projects aim to address critical challenges in vaccine stability, delivery,
    and adaptability, with the potential to improve patient access and compliance.
    The focus will be on seasonal influenza vaccines, with the ability to pivot to
    pandemic strains if necessary.

    BioNet's approach tackles the ongoing challenge of influenza strain variability
    by developing a trivalent seasonal influenza mRNA vaccine (mIV3) that targets
    conserved regions of the hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA) proteins from
    dominant H1N1, H3N2, and B influenza viruses. These mRNA constructs are
    carefully selected to elicit broad protective immune responses against seasonal
    influenza.

    PopVax is leading the effort to develop a seasonal influenza vaccine built on
    their novel mRNA-encoded immunogen display architecture and LNP platform.
    PopVax's immunogen design and display approach boosts the elicited
    strain-specific antibody response by as much as 250x in mice in comparison with
    a leading approved influenza vaccine, leading to significantly lower dosage
    requirements. This approach also elicits a broader immune response, including
    robust antibody titer against pandemic H5N1 influenza, a rising threat in the
    United States, despite not encoding an H5N1-specific immunogen.

    LTS CEO Bas van Buijtenen commented: "As a front-runner in drug delivery, we
    care passionately about solutions that provide better outcomes and better
    patient experience. We are grateful and proud that Barda's Patch Forward prize
