BAIBYS(TM) Announces a Breakthrough in Fertility Treatment with a Newly CE Marked IVF System
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The Autonomous Sperm Selection AI-based
Robotic System is Poised to Transform the IVF Market
BAIBYS(TM) (https://www.baibys.com/) , a pioneering Israeli startup in
AI-powered micro-robotics for Artificial Reproductive Technology (ART), today
announced it has received the CE mark for its innovative BAIBYS(TM) system
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vaa_HlxuAm0) . This milestone enables the
company to commercialize its autonomous sperm selection technology across
Europe, marking a significant advancement in the field of In vitro fertilization
(IVF).
The BAIBYS(TM) system (https://www.baibys.com/technology/) represents a
breakthrough in male fertility treatment. By combining advanced AI algorithms
with machine vision technology, ideal sperm cells are autonomously selected at
high magnification, according to World Health Organization (WHO) criteria. The
system not only selects, but also physically picks up and isolates the ideal
cells effortlessly within minutes, addressing critical challenges in current
sperm selection procedures.
With male infertility accounting for approximately 50% of all infertility cases
worldwide, and global sperm counts showing an alarming 50% decline over the past
five decades with continued deterioration, BAIBYS(TM)' technology addresses an
increasingly critical need in fertility treatment.
Founded in 2020 by male fertility specialist Dr. Nino Guy Cassuto and
electro-optics expert Gal Golov, BAIBYS(TM) has revolutionized sperm selection
(https://www.baibys.com/sperm-selection/) for IVF procedures. The company's AI
algorithms analyze living sperm cells at high magnification, autonomously
identifying and selecting optimal candidates based on peer-reviewed morphology
and motility parameters. This revolutionary approach standardizes the selection
process while dramatically reducing procedure time.
The company is now preparing for commercial deployment across European fertility
clinics and will conduct clinical trials during 2025. As BAIBYS(TM) enters this
expansion phase and finalizes its seed funding round, the company is
well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for IVF treatments across
Europe, before expanding to the USA and Asia.
About BAIBYS(TM)
BAIBYS(TM) Fertility is a leading innovator in AI-powered fertility solutions,
dedicated to improving IVF success rates through advanced technology. The
company's autonomous sperm selection system combines artificial intelligence,
machine vision, and micro-robotics to revolutionize fertility treatments. The
BAIBYS(TM) system is designed to improve IVF success rates, reduce birth
defects, and increase clinic throughput.
mailto:info@baibys.com
Media Contact:
Yaron Silberman PhD MBA, CEO
Media Relations
info@baibys.com+972 77 332-0302
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vaa_HlxuAm0
