    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    BAIBYS(TM) Announces a Breakthrough in Fertility Treatment with a Newly CE Marked IVF System

    Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The Autonomous Sperm Selection AI-based
    Robotic System is Poised to Transform the IVF Market

    BAIBYS(TM) (https://www.baibys.com/) , a pioneering Israeli startup in
    AI-powered micro-robotics for Artificial Reproductive Technology (ART), today
    announced it has received the CE mark for its innovative BAIBYS(TM) system
    (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vaa_HlxuAm0) . This milestone enables the
    company to commercialize its autonomous sperm selection technology across
    Europe, marking a significant advancement in the field of In vitro fertilization
    (IVF).

    The BAIBYS(TM) system (https://www.baibys.com/technology/) represents a
    breakthrough in male fertility treatment. By combining advanced AI algorithms
    with machine vision technology, ideal sperm cells are autonomously selected at
    high magnification, according to World Health Organization (WHO) criteria. The
    system not only selects, but also physically picks up and isolates the ideal
    cells effortlessly within minutes, addressing critical challenges in current
    sperm selection procedures.

    With male infertility accounting for approximately 50% of all infertility cases
    worldwide, and global sperm counts showing an alarming 50% decline over the past
    five decades with continued deterioration, BAIBYS(TM)' technology addresses an
    increasingly critical need in fertility treatment.

    Founded in 2020 by male fertility specialist Dr. Nino Guy Cassuto and
    electro-optics expert Gal Golov, BAIBYS(TM) has revolutionized sperm selection
    (https://www.baibys.com/sperm-selection/) for IVF procedures. The company's AI
    algorithms analyze living sperm cells at high magnification, autonomously
    identifying and selecting optimal candidates based on peer-reviewed morphology
    and motility parameters. This revolutionary approach standardizes the selection
    process while dramatically reducing procedure time.

    The company is now preparing for commercial deployment across European fertility
    clinics and will conduct clinical trials during 2025. As BAIBYS(TM) enters this
    expansion phase and finalizes its seed funding round, the company is
    well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for IVF treatments across
    Europe, before expanding to the USA and Asia.

    About BAIBYS(TM)

    BAIBYS(TM) Fertility is a leading innovator in AI-powered fertility solutions,
    dedicated to improving IVF success rates through advanced technology. The
    company's autonomous sperm selection system combines artificial intelligence,
    machine vision, and micro-robotics to revolutionize fertility treatments. The
    BAIBYS(TM) system is designed to improve IVF success rates, reduce birth
    defects, and increase clinic throughput.

    mailto:info@baibys.com

    Media Contact:

    Yaron Silberman PhD MBA, CEO
    Media Relations
    info@baibys.com+972 77 332-0302
    Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vaa_HlxuAm0
    View original
    content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baibys-announces-a-breakthrou
    gh-in-fertility-treatment-with-a-newly-ce-marked-ivf-system-302350508.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178321/5949228
    OTS: BAIBYS?




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    BAIBYS(TM) Announces a Breakthrough in Fertility Treatment with a Newly CE Marked IVF System The Autonomous Sperm Selection AI-based Robotic System is Poised to Transform the IVF Market BAIBYS(TM) (https://www.baibys.com/) , a pioneering Israeli startup in AI-powered micro-robotics for Artificial Reproductive Technology (ART), today …