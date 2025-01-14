BAIBYS(TM) Announces a Breakthrough in Fertility Treatment with a Newly CE Marked IVF System

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The Autonomous Sperm Selection AI-based

Robotic System is Poised to Transform the IVF Market



BAIBYS(TM) (https://www.baibys.com/) , a pioneering Israeli startup in

AI-powered micro-robotics for Artificial Reproductive Technology (ART), today

announced it has received the CE mark for its innovative BAIBYS(TM) system

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vaa_HlxuAm0) . This milestone enables the

company to commercialize its autonomous sperm selection technology across

Europe, marking a significant advancement in the field of In vitro fertilization

(IVF).



The BAIBYS(TM) system (https://www.baibys.com/technology/) represents a

breakthrough in male fertility treatment. By combining advanced AI algorithms

with machine vision technology, ideal sperm cells are autonomously selected at

high magnification, according to World Health Organization (WHO) criteria. The

system not only selects, but also physically picks up and isolates the ideal

cells effortlessly within minutes, addressing critical challenges in current

sperm selection procedures.







worldwide, and global sperm counts showing an alarming 50% decline over the past

five decades with continued deterioration, BAIBYS(TM)' technology addresses an

increasingly critical need in fertility treatment.



Founded in 2020 by male fertility specialist Dr. Nino Guy Cassuto and

electro-optics expert Gal Golov, BAIBYS(TM) has revolutionized sperm selection

(https://www.baibys.com/sperm-selection/) for IVF procedures. The company's AI

algorithms analyze living sperm cells at high magnification, autonomously

identifying and selecting optimal candidates based on peer-reviewed morphology

and motility parameters. This revolutionary approach standardizes the selection

process while dramatically reducing procedure time.



The company is now preparing for commercial deployment across European fertility

clinics and will conduct clinical trials during 2025. As BAIBYS(TM) enters this

expansion phase and finalizes its seed funding round, the company is

well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for IVF treatments across

Europe, before expanding to the USA and Asia.



About BAIBYS(TM)



BAIBYS(TM) Fertility is a leading innovator in AI-powered fertility solutions,

dedicated to improving IVF success rates through advanced technology. The

company's autonomous sperm selection system combines artificial intelligence,

machine vision, and micro-robotics to revolutionize fertility treatments. The

BAIBYS(TM) system is designed to improve IVF success rates, reduce birth

defects, and increase clinic throughput.



mailto:info@baibys.com



Media Contact:



Yaron Silberman PhD MBA, CEO

Media Relations

info@baibys.com+972 77 332-0302

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vaa_HlxuAm0

View original

content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baibys-announces-a-breakthrou

gh-in-fertility-treatment-with-a-newly-ce-marked-ivf-system-302350508.html



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178321/5949228

OTS: BAIBYS?







