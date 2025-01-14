LM Pay S.A. Welcomes New Board Member with Supervisory Nod
Olga Gójska joins LM Pay S.A.'s Board, bringing her medical market expertise to boost the fintech's growth.
- LM Pay S.A. announced the appointment of a new Board member approved by the Supervisory Board on January 14, 2025.
- Olga Gójska, previously the Sales Director, brings extensive experience and knowledge of the medical services market in Poland.
- CEO Jakub Czarzasty expressed gratitude to the Supervisory Board for the appointment, highlighting Gójska's understanding of the company's operations.
- The expanded Board of Directors aims to support the company's sustained growth and success with specialized skills and expertise.
- LM Pay S.A. operates as a healthcare and beauty fintech, offering flexible repayment options and a 'Care Now, Pay Later' service.
- The company reported revenue of PLN 15.8 million (EUR 3.7 million) and EBIT of PLN 7.4 million (EUR 1.7 million) for the period from January to September 2024.
