    LM Pay S.A. Welcomes New Board Member with Supervisory Nod

    Olga Gójska joins LM Pay S.A.'s Board, bringing her medical market expertise to boost the fintech's growth.

    • LM Pay S.A. announced the appointment of a new Board member approved by the Supervisory Board on January 14, 2025.
    • Olga Gójska, previously the Sales Director, brings extensive experience and knowledge of the medical services market in Poland.
    • CEO Jakub Czarzasty expressed gratitude to the Supervisory Board for the appointment, highlighting Gójska's understanding of the company's operations.
    • The expanded Board of Directors aims to support the company's sustained growth and success with specialized skills and expertise.
    • LM Pay S.A. operates as a healthcare and beauty fintech, offering flexible repayment options and a 'Care Now, Pay Later' service.
    • The company reported revenue of PLN 15.8 million (EUR 3.7 million) and EBIT of PLN 7.4 million (EUR 1.7 million) for the period from January to September 2024.







