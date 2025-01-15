First Majestic Announces Shareholder Approval in Connection with Gatos Silver Acquisition

January 14, 2025, Vancouver, BC, Canada - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSX:AG) (FSE:FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce that, in connection with the Company’s acquisition of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) (TSX:GATO) (“Gatos Silver”), the Company’s shareholders have approved the issuance of up to 190,000,000 First Majestic common shares (“First Majestic Shares”) to holders of shares of common stock of Gatos Silver (“Gatos Silver Shares”) in exchange for the acquisition by the Company of all of the outstanding shares of Gatos Silver (the “Transaction”). Approximately 98.44% of the votes cast at the special meeting of the Company’s shareholders that was held today were voted in favour of the resolution approving the issuance of up to 190,000,000 First Majestic Shares.

In addition, Gatos Silver’s stockholders approved the merger agreement between First Majestic and Gatos Silver (the “Merger Resolution”) at a special meeting of Gatos Silver stockholders that was held earlier today, with approximately 71.3% of the outstanding Gatos Silver Shares voted in favour of the Merger Resolution. Upon the consummation of the Transaction, Gatos Silver stockholders will receive 2.55 First Majestic Shares for each Gatos Silver Share held, with any fractional shares to be paid in cash, without interest.

Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur prior to market open on January 16, 2025, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions.

ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A.

First Majestic is proud to own and operate its own minting facility, First Mint, LLC, and to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at www.firstmint.com, at some of the lowest premiums available.

On September 5, 2024, First Majestic and Gatos Silver announced that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which First Majestic will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Gatos Silver common stock. More information relating to the Transaction can be found on the Company’s website, www.firstmajestic.com.