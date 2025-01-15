Infosys and Tennis Australia Create New Generative AI Innovations at the Australian Open 2025

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Melbourne, Australia (ots/PRNewswire) - Launch of 'Beyond Tennis': A newgenerative AI tennis league with AI players and data-driven tournamentsInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), aglobal leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, in partnershipwith Tennis Australia (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tennis.com.au%2F&data=05%7C02%7CShruti.Pai%40infosys.com%7Ce74a953ce42e4341f62a08dd33a3fc68%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638723501578999667%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=6m7xhYlXomEIp2WyddB7IQ1ikSa%2B4Bws6QKIQBt9SE8%3D&reserved=0) , has unveiled its latest suite ofAI-driven features and platforms for Australian Open (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fausopen.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7CShruti.Pai%40infosys.com%7Ce74a953ce42e4341f62a08dd33a3fc68%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638723501579039892%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Hh8ZsUiVXZ%2Ff1Rx9TeQXOcB3E8Sw9H8VBehQCRIWY7c%3D&reserved=0) (AO)2025, marking another milestone in the seven-year partnership between the twoorganizations. It further advances their joint vision of creating a moreimmersive experience of tennis through AI-driven technology innovations.To know more about Infosys' AI innovations at AO 2025, click here(https://videos.infosys.com/watch/ip2R5nyK1Ao2xTZj71wfjz) .These innovations, powered by Infosys Topaz(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an AI-first suite ofofferings using generative AI technologies, will redefine fan engagement,empower players and coaches, and expand the boundaries of digital interactivityin tennis.- 'Beyond Tennis' (World's First Gen AI league in tennis): A unique breakthroughis ' Beyond Tennis (https://playbeyondtennis.com/) ' powered by Infosys , theworld's first generative AI-powered tennis league. This fan-driven digitalexperience will provide year-round interactivity, allowing users to connectwith virtual tennis players, train their teams, and compete in AI-generatedtournaments. Fans will interact with 16 AI-crafted virtual players spreadacross eight teams. Envisioned as "The Slam That Never Stops," the league willenhance the sport's affinity among younger Gen Z audiences while ensuring