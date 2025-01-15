    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys and Tennis Australia Create New Generative AI Innovations at the Australian Open 2025

    Melbourne, Australia (ots/PRNewswire) - Launch of 'Beyond Tennis': A new
    generative AI tennis league with AI players and data-driven tournaments

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, in partnership
    with Tennis Australia (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https
    %3A%2F%2Fwww.tennis.com.au%2F&data=05%7C02%7CShruti.Pai%40infosys.com%7Ce74a953c
    e42e4341f62a08dd33a3fc68%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C6387235015
    78999667%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlA
    iOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=6m7xhYlXomEIp2W
    yddB7IQ1ikSa%2B4Bws6QKIQBt9SE8%3D&reserved=0) , has unveiled its latest suite of
    AI-driven features and platforms for Australian Open (https://apc01.safelinks.pr
    otection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fausopen.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7CShruti.Pai
    %40infosys.com%7Ce74a953ce42e4341f62a08dd33a3fc68%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff
    5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638723501579039892%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydW
    UsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C
    %7C&sdata=Hh8ZsUiVXZ%2Ff1Rx9TeQXOcB3E8Sw9H8VBehQCRIWY7c%3D&reserved=0) (AO)
    2025, marking another milestone in the seven-year partnership between the two
    organizations. It further advances their joint vision of creating a more
    immersive experience of tennis through AI-driven technology innovations.

    To know more about Infosys' AI innovations at AO 2025, click here
    (https://videos.infosys.com/watch/ip2R5nyK1Ao2xTZj71wfjz) .

    These innovations, powered by Infosys Topaz
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an AI-first suite of
    offerings using generative AI technologies, will redefine fan engagement,
    empower players and coaches, and expand the boundaries of digital interactivity
    in tennis.

    - 'Beyond Tennis' (World's First Gen AI league in tennis): A unique breakthrough
    is ' Beyond Tennis (https://playbeyondtennis.com/) ' powered by Infosys , the
    world's first generative AI-powered tennis league. This fan-driven digital
    experience will provide year-round interactivity, allowing users to connect
    with virtual tennis players, train their teams, and compete in AI-generated
    tournaments. Fans will interact with 16 AI-crafted virtual players spread
    across eight teams. Envisioned as "The Slam That Never Stops," the league will
    enhance the sport's affinity among younger Gen Z audiences while ensuring
    Seite 1 von 3




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Infosys and Tennis Australia Create New Generative AI Innovations at the Australian Open 2025 Launch of 'Beyond Tennis': A new generative AI tennis league with AI players and data-driven tournaments Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and …