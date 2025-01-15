Infosys and Tennis Australia Create New Generative AI Innovations at the Australian Open 2025
Melbourne, Australia (ots/PRNewswire) - Launch of 'Beyond Tennis': A new
generative AI tennis league with AI players and data-driven tournaments
Infosys
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, in partnership
has unveiled its latest suite of
AI-driven features and platforms for Australian Open
(AO)
2025, marking another milestone in the seven-year partnership between the two
organizations. It further advances their joint vision of creating a more
immersive experience of tennis through AI-driven technology innovations.
To know more about Infosys' AI innovations at AO 2025, click here
(https://videos.infosys.com/watch/ip2R5nyK1Ao2xTZj71wfjz) .
These innovations, powered by Infosys Topaz
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an AI-first suite of
offerings using generative AI technologies, will redefine fan engagement,
empower players and coaches, and expand the boundaries of digital interactivity
in tennis.
- 'Beyond Tennis' (World's First Gen AI league in tennis): A unique breakthrough
is ' Beyond Tennis (https://playbeyondtennis.com/) ' powered by Infosys , the
world's first generative AI-powered tennis league. This fan-driven digital
experience will provide year-round interactivity, allowing users to connect
with virtual tennis players, train their teams, and compete in AI-generated
tournaments. Fans will interact with 16 AI-crafted virtual players spread
across eight teams. Envisioned as "The Slam That Never Stops," the league will
enhance the sport's affinity among younger Gen Z audiences while ensuring
