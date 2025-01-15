    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    BRAIN Biotech's 2023/24 Report: Strong Cash, Confident Growth

    BRAIN Biotech AG stands strong with a robust cash reserve of €27.2 million, poised for growth with strategic deals and ambitious revenue targets.

    • BRAIN Biotech AG reported a strong cash position of €27.2 million for the fiscal year 2023/24.
    • The company successfully completed two significant transactions: a royalty monetization with Royalty Pharma and a licensing deal with Akribion Therapeutics, potentially worth up to €221.18 million combined.
    • Consolidated revenue for the year was approximately flat at €54.6 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of €-0.4 million, down from €+0.4 million the previous year.
    • The BioProducts segment generated €42.6 million in revenue, while the BioScience segment saw a decline to €10.7 million, and the BioIncubator segment increased to €1.7 million.
    • BRAIN Biotech aims to achieve €100 million in revenues for its BRAINBiocatalysts segment within the next five years, with a focus on profitable growth and potential acquisitions.
    • The company expects to accelerate revenue growth in the financial year 2024/25, forecasting a positive adjusted EBITDA amidst ongoing strategic initiatives.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at BRAIN Biotech is on 15.01.2025.

    The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 3,5400EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,6000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,69 % since publication.


    BRAIN Biotech

    +1,55 %
    -0,70 %
    -16,43 %
    +47,60 %
    -11,51 %
    -64,00 %
    -68,04 %
    -64,00 %
    ISIN:DE0005203947WKN:520394





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    BRAIN Biotech's 2023/24 Report: Strong Cash, Confident Growth BRAIN Biotech AG stands strong with a robust cash reserve of €27.2 million, poised for growth with strategic deals and ambitious revenue targets.