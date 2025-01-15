BRAIN Biotech's 2023/24 Report: Strong Cash, Confident Growth

BRAIN Biotech AG reported a strong cash position of €27.2 million for the fiscal year 2023/24.

The company successfully completed two significant transactions: a royalty monetization with Royalty Pharma and a licensing deal with Akribion Therapeutics, potentially worth up to €221.18 million combined.

Consolidated revenue for the year was approximately flat at €54.6 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of €-0.4 million, down from €+0.4 million the previous year.

The BioProducts segment generated €42.6 million in revenue, while the BioScience segment saw a decline to €10.7 million, and the BioIncubator segment increased to €1.7 million.

BRAIN Biotech aims to achieve €100 million in revenues for its BRAINBiocatalysts segment within the next five years, with a focus on profitable growth and potential acquisitions.

The company expects to accelerate revenue growth in the financial year 2024/25, forecasting a positive adjusted EBITDA amidst ongoing strategic initiatives.

