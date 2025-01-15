Wienerberger Boosts Habitat for Humanity Partnership for Homes

Wienerberger AG extends its partnership with Habitat for Humanity International for another three years (2025-2027) to provide affordable housing.

Since 2012, the partnership has supported over 6,300 people and created more than 600 housing units, focusing on vulnerable populations.

The projects include not only housing construction but also the development and renovation of social facilities like centers for people with disabilities and schools.

Wienerberger's ESG strategy aims to build at least 200 housing units for people in need annually, utilizing their products and employee volunteer efforts.

The company is a leading provider of ecological building solutions and has over 20,000 employees, generating approximately €4.2 billion in revenue in 2023.

Wienerberger recently acquired Terreal, enhancing its position as a leading European provider of roofing and solar solutions.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 19.02.2025.

The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 24,430EUR and was down -0,04 % compared with the previous day.





