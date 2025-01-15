The Platform Group AG: Join Us for Capital Markets Day - RSVP Now!
- The Platform Group AG is hosting a Capital Markets Day on January 31, 2025, in Frankfurt/Main and virtually via webcast.
- The event will include presentations on TPG's platform strategy, a review of 2024, and an outlook for 2025.
- The agenda features sessions on M&A cases, TPG Software, and TPG Pay, followed by a networking lunch.
- The Platform Group AG operates in 24 sectors, including furniture retail, machinery retail, and luxury fashion, with 16 locations across Europe.
- Since 2020, the company has made over 26 investments and acquisitions, achieving pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million in 2023.
- The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, and is listed on several stock exchanges, including Frankfurt and Oslo.
