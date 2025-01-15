The Platform Group AG: Join Us for Capital Markets Day - RSVP Now!

    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    • The Platform Group AG is hosting a Capital Markets Day on January 31, 2025, in Frankfurt/Main and virtually via webcast.
    • The event will include presentations on TPG's platform strategy, a review of 2024, and an outlook for 2025.
    • The agenda features sessions on M&A cases, TPG Software, and TPG Pay, followed by a networking lunch.
    • The Platform Group AG operates in 24 sectors, including furniture retail, machinery retail, and luxury fashion, with 16 locations across Europe.
    • Since 2020, the company has made over 26 investments and acquisitions, achieving pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million in 2023.
    • The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, and is listed on several stock exchanges, including Frankfurt and Oslo.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,2500EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.


    The Platform Group

    +0,48 %
    +0,24 %
    +10,08 %
    +13,08 %
    +33,44 %
    -54,89 %
    -70,04 %
    ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA





