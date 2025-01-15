SAF-HOLLAND SE: €1.877B Sales, 10% EBIT Margin Within Reach!

SAF-HOLLAND SE reported Group sales of approximately EUR 1,877 million for fiscal year 2024, down from EUR 2,106.2 million in the previous year.

The sales figure is slightly below the forecast of around EUR 1,950 million due to cautious demand from trailer and truck manufacturers in the EMEA and Americas regions.

The expected sales upturn in the fourth quarter did not materialize, impacted by postponed customer call-offs and early plant vacations.

The APAC region showed better performance, particularly in the Indian commercial vehicle market, indicating signs of recovery.

The Management Board expects the adjusted EBIT margin for fiscal year 2024 to reach the target of around 10%.

SAF-HOLLAND anticipates a market recovery in the EMEA and Americas regions by the second half of 2025, with continued demand growth in the Indian trailer market.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SAF-HOLLAND is on 20.03.2025.

The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 15,550EUR and was up +3,32 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,32 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.838,14PKT (+1,66 %).





