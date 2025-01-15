Zalando's Q4 Success Surpasses 2024 Profit Goals.

Zalando SE exceeded its profitability guidance for the financial year 2024 due to a better than expected fourth quarter.

The company's adjusted EBIT is expected to reach approximately EUR 510 million, surpassing the previous guidance of EUR 440-480 million.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 4.5% to EUR 15.3 billion, and revenue grew by 3.9% to EUR 10.5 billion in 2024.

Capital expenditure for the financial year 2024 amounted to EUR 210 million.

The financial figures provided are preliminary and unaudited, with final results to be published on 6 March 2025.

Zalando is a leading online multi-brand fashion destination in Europe, with nearly 50 million active customers across 25 markets.

The price of Zalando at the time of the news was 29,32EUR and was up +3,26 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 20.610,00PKT (+1,55 %).





