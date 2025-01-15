Drägerwerk: 2024 Sales Lag, Earnings Beat; 2025 Outlook Revealed
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA navigates a year of mixed fortunes, with sales inching up by 0.6% amid contrasting performances across its divisions. While the safety division thrived, the medical sector faced hurdles, yet overall EBIT surged by 19%, showcasing resilience. Looking ahead, Dräger anticipates modest growth and aims to reward shareholders with a substantial dividend payout.
Foto: Drägerwerk AG
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA reported a 0.6% increase in net sales for 2024, slightly below expectations of 1.0 to 3.0%.
- The safety division grew by 5.1%, while the medical division declined by 2.6% due to prior year effects and challenging market conditions in China.
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by approximately 19% to around EUR 197 million, with an EBIT margin of 5.8%, exceeding the previous forecast.
- Order intake increased by 3.4% to around EUR 3,381 million, with both divisions contributing positively.
- Dräger plans to distribute about 30% of group net profit as dividends, with the final proposal to be made alongside the 2024 business figures.
- For 2025, Dräger expects net sales growth of 1.0 to 5.0% and an EBIT margin of 3.5 to 6.5%. The full 2024 Annual Report will be published on April 3, 2025.
The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 49,45EUR and was up +1,54 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.837,34PKT (+1,65 %).
+2,67 %
+3,28 %
+7,02 %
+1,67 %
-7,92 %
-5,52 %
-12,93 %
-41,90 %
+1.211,71 %
ISIN:DE0005550636WKN:555063
