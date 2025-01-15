HomeToGo Exceeds Forecasts with Record €47M Backlog
HomeToGo SE has shattered expectations in 2024, boasting remarkable growth and setting new records. With a 36% surge in booking revenues and a 67% increase in Q4 alone, the company is on a robust upward trajectory. As it celebrates its 10th anniversary, HomeToGo stands as a testament to resilience and market confidence.
- HomeToGo SE exceeded its FY/24 guidance for Booking Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, achieving €259M in Booking Revenues (+36% YoY).
- Q4/24 Booking Revenues grew by +67% YoY, reaching over €49M, driven by strong consumer demand.
- The Booking (Onsite) business saw a significant increase of +131% YoY in Q4/24, contributing to the overall growth of the company.
- HomeToGo ended 2024 with a record Booking Revenues Backlog of €47M (+43% YoY), setting a strong foundation for 2025.
- Adjusted EBITDA for FY/24 is projected to exceed €11M, surpassing the initial guidance of more than €10M.
- HomeToGo celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2024, marking a milestone year of growth and increased market confidence.
