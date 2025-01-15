HomeToGo Exceeds Forecasts with Record €47M Backlog

HomeToGo SE exceeded its FY/24 guidance for Booking Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, achieving €259M in Booking Revenues (+36% YoY).

Q4/24 Booking Revenues grew by +67% YoY, reaching over €49M, driven by strong consumer demand.

The Booking (Onsite) business saw a significant increase of +131% YoY in Q4/24, contributing to the overall growth of the company.

HomeToGo ended 2024 with a record Booking Revenues Backlog of €47M (+43% YoY), setting a strong foundation for 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for FY/24 is projected to exceed €11M, surpassing the initial guidance of more than €10M.

HomeToGo celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2024, marking a milestone year of growth and increased market confidence.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at HomeToGo is on 24.03.2025.

The price of HomeToGo at the time of the news was 2,1000EUR and was up +6,06 % compared with the previous day.






