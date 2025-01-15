Verbio SE cuts 2024/25 EBITDA forecast; debt steady.

Verbio SE has reduced its EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2024/25 to the mid double-digit million range, down from a previous estimate of EUR 120 million to EUR 160 million.

The adjustment is due to unforeseen technical quality problems at the Nevada plant, impacting the expected positive contribution from Verbio North America.

The Management Board anticipates that GHG quota prices will not recover sufficiently to offset negative EBITDA results from the first quarter of the current financial year.

Despite the challenges, the Management Board remains optimistic about a potential acceleration in the recovery of GHG quota prices throughout the year.

The expectation for net financial debt at the end of the financial year remains unchanged at a maximum of EUR 190 million.

Verbio SE is focused on converting biomass into climate-friendly fuels and renewable products, employing over 1,000 people across multiple countries.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 2024/2025 / Analysts and Investors Earnings Call, at Verbio is on 12.02.2025.

The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 10,755EUR and was up +4,16 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,670EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,79 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.841,13PKT (+1,68 %).





