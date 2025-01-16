Geberit Thrives: Sales Surge Amid Market Downturn

Geberit AG achieved a currency-adjusted net sales increase of 2.5% in 2024 despite a significant decline in the European building construction industry.

Net sales in Swiss francs remained stable at CHF 3,085 million compared to the previous year due to unfavorable currency developments.

The management anticipates a slight decrease in EBITDA margin for the full year 2024 compared to the previous year.

The financial statements and annual report for 2024 are scheduled for release on March 6, 2025.

The announcement was made on January 16, 2025, under Art. 53 LR regulations.

Geberit AG is responsible for the content of the announcement regarding its annual results.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Geberit is on 06.03.2025.

The price of Geberit at the time of the news was 543,10EUR and was down -0,06 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 543,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.





