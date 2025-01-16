FRIEDRICH VORWERK: €495M Revenue, 16% Margin, 2024 Forecast Beat!

FRIEDRICH VORWERK is projected to generate over €495 million in revenues for the 2024 financial year with an EBITDA margin of around 16%, significantly exceeding previous forecasts.

The company achieved a significant increase in Q4 revenues, expected to exceed €155 million, compared to €98.2 million in Q4/23.

Q4 EBITDA is projected to be around €30 million, more than double the previous year's €11.6 million.

Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 December 2024 amounted to €176.6 million, an increase of €118 million from the previous year.

Net liquidity at the end of 2024 was €154.3 million, with a significant increase in employees to 1,948 from 1,695 the previous year.

The full annual report for 2024 will be published on 31 March 2025.

The price of Friedrich Vorwerk Group at the time of the news was 30,90EUR and was up +5,73 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,85EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.





