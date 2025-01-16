MBB Surpasses 2024 Goals: €1.06B Revenue & Management Shakeup

MBB SE exceeded its 2024 guidance with revenues of €1.06 billion and an EBITDA margin of more than 13%, based on preliminary figures.

The company experienced an 11% revenue growth in 2024, with Friedrich Vorwerk contributing significantly with revenues over €495 million and an EBITDA margin of around 16%.

MBB SE's Net Cash reached a record level of approximately €550 million, despite investing over €58 million in purchasing shares of MBB companies.

Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO) and Dr. Jakob Ammer (COO) announced they will not extend their management contracts, which expire on 30 June 2025.

Dr. Christof Nesemeier and Torben Teichler will lead MBB SE as Executive Management from July 2025, with Dr. Nesemeier focusing on Strategy, M&A, and Operations, and Mr. Teichler on Capital Allocation, Finance, and Investor Relations.

The Annual Report 2024 will be published on 31 March 2025.

The price of MBB at the time of the news was 104,20EUR and was up +4,78 % compared with the previous day.





