NTT DATA Business Solutions has been recognized as a global Top Employer for 2025 by Top Employers Institute (FOTO)

Bielefeld, Germany (ots) - This year NTT DATA Business Solutions AG was one of

only 17 global Top Employers to be recognized for their outstanding HR policies

and practices worldwide by Top Employers Institute. This is the third Top

Employer award in a row for the international SAP© Platinum Partner.



"I am very proud that we have once again been recognized as a Global Top

Employer. This award underscores our deep commitment to being a people-focused

organization," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP

of NTT DATA, Inc. "As a global company, we rely on the dedication and expertise

of our more than 16,000 employees around the world. Together, we create

innovative solutions for our customers and strengthen our market position. A

special thanks goes to our HR department, which ensures that our colleagues can

fully develop their potential with us and that we attract the best talent to

continue our success story."





