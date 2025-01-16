NTT DATA Business Solutions has been recognized as a global Top Employer for 2025 by Top Employers Institute (FOTO)
Bielefeld, Germany (ots) - This year NTT DATA Business Solutions AG was one of
only 17 global Top Employers to be recognized for their outstanding HR policies
and practices worldwide by Top Employers Institute. This is the third Top
Employer award in a row for the international SAP© Platinum Partner.
"I am very proud that we have once again been recognized as a Global Top
Employer. This award underscores our deep commitment to being a people-focused
organization," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP
of NTT DATA, Inc. "As a global company, we rely on the dedication and expertise
of our more than 16,000 employees around the world. Together, we create
innovative solutions for our customers and strengthen our market position. A
special thanks goes to our HR department, which ensures that our colleagues can
fully develop their potential with us and that we attract the best talent to
continue our success story."
The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the
participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers
six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work
Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and
more.
"The renewed recognition as a Global Top Employer validates our commitment of
creating an inspiring and supportive work environment for our talents," says
Dieter Schoon, CHRO at NTT DATA Business Solutions. "In 2024, we once again
signed more contracts and attracted new talents, demonstrating that we are an
attractive employer in the highly competitive IT industry. Respect, personal
growth and individual development are at the core of everything we do. Our
employees have access to a wide range of benefits and extensive training
opportunities on cutting-edge topics such as Artificial Intelligence."
In addition to the global award, the company also won a number of regional
awards this year, including Switzerland for the first time. The strategic focus
on being a sustainable and secure employer unites the entire NTT DATA Group, of
which the SAP consulting company is a global unit. In addition to the global
recognition, NTT DATA is proud to have received regional certifications as Top
Employer 2025 in 33 countries in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America.
Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: "Consistency in a
not-so-consistent world? In a time of constant change - where technological,
economic, and social shifts are ever-present -exceptional times bring out the
best in people and organizations. This year's Top Employers Certification
