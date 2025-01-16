    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Aescuvest Capital Partners (ACP) Fund Empowers Visionary Healthtech Innovators for High Returns

    Munich (ots/PRNewswire) - Aescuvest Capital Partners (ACP) is at the forefront
    of Healthtech investing, leveraging its deep expertise in European healthcare
    innovation to make a global impact. With a focus on companies nearing pivotal
    MDR and FDA approvals, ACP is not just an investor but a catalyst for
    transformative change in healthcare.

    Over the past four years, ACP has honed a patient-centred investment strategy,
    targeting ventures that promise significant financial returns and the potential
    to redefine healthcare.

    "Our mission extends beyond financial gains; we aim to support companies that
    will transform healthcare delivery," said Christoph Bartoschek, ACP's Investment
    Principal. With a strong background in healthcare finance and strategic
    investments, Bartoschek utilizes ACP's extensive network and regulatory insights
    to expedite approval processes, ensuring portfolio companies achieve critical
    milestones efficiently. "Our strategic partnerships and regulatory expertise
    give us a competitive edge in predicting approval timelines and driving
    success."

    ACP's network has reach beyond Europe, into the US, Middle East and other key
    markets. Aescuvest's diverse portfolio includes cutting-edge diagnostics and
    innovative solutions addressing diseases affecting over 80% of the global
    population, underscoring their commitment to impactful health innovation.

    Dr. Patrick Pfeffer, Managing Partner at ACP, is a visionary leader driving the
    firm's mission to invest in financially sound companies that are also agents of
    global health change. With anchor investors like the von Siemens family, and
    other well-established German industrial partners providing industry insights
    and networks, ACP is strategically positioned to partner with major healthcare
    entities, viewing their portfolio companies as future acquisition targets.

    "We are building a legacy that marries financial success with societal impact,"
    said Dr. Pfeffer. ACP dedicates 5% of its earnings to Nurse Heroes, a global
    initiative tackling the critical nurse shortage, and supports innovators like
    their portfolio companies Neteera Technologies and Lillian Care, who are
    developing technology to enhance the caregiving workforce.

    In a rapidly evolving regulatory environment, especially concerning AI in
    healthcare, ACP is poised to navigate and shape the industry's future. This
    blend of foresight, heritage, and strategic acumen positions Aescuvest Capital
    Partners not only as an investor but as a visionary leader in the Healthtech
    sector. ACP are celebrating their launch from 26th - 27th January 2025 at the
    DxPx Europe Conference (https://dxpx-conference.com/eu/) in Münich, a conference
    connecting key leaders from the diagnostics innovation space with investment
    opportunities - registration for the event is open now
    (https://dxpx-conference.com/eu/dxpx-eu-2025-registration/) .

    About Aescuvest

    Aescuvest is a healthcare investment company dedicated to funding healthcare
    technology ventures that make a significant impact. Operating a specialized
    investment platform, the company offers exclusive access to promising healthcare
    opportunities and facilitates direct investments through SPV structures. By
    providing entrepreneurial investments in a thriving market, Aescuvest enables
    investors to engage in lucrative healthcare investment opportunities.

    About Aescuvest Capital Partners (ACP)

    Born from the success and expertise of Aescuvest, Aescuvest Capital Partners
    (ACP) is the latest chapter in advancing healthcare innovation. Built by the
    visionary partners behind Aescuvest, ACP brings a fresh approach to investment
    while staying rooted in Aescuvest's proven legacy of backing transformative
    healthcare technology ventures. With deep industry connections, a track record
    of success, and a passion for shaping the future of healthtech, ACP is the
    exciting next step in Aescuvest's mission to empower life-changing innovations.

    Media Inquiries:

    Riya Gopalakrishnan, mailto:riya.gopalakrishnan@redhill.world

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599335/Aescuvest_Capital_Partners.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599336/Aescuvest.jpg

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
    releases/aescuvest-capital-partners-acp-fund-empowers-visionary-healthtech-innov
    ators-for-high-returns-302353123.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178333/5950592
    OTS: Aescuvest Capital Partners




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Aescuvest Capital Partners (ACP) Fund Empowers Visionary Healthtech Innovators for High Returns Aescuvest Capital Partners (ACP) is at the forefront of Healthtech investing, leveraging its deep expertise in European healthcare innovation to make a global impact. With a focus on companies nearing pivotal MDR and FDA approvals, ACP is not just …