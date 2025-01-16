    Infosys

    Strong growth of 6.1% YoY in CC, 80 bps YoY operating margin expansion

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Large deal TCV of $2.5 billion including 63% net new; Headcount increased by
    5,591
    - FY25 revenue guidance revised to 4.5%-5.0%

    Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
    digital services and consulting, delivered strong and broad-based performance
    with $4,939 million in Q3 revenues, growth of 1.7% sequentially and 6.1% year on
    year in constant currency. Operating margin for Q3 was at 21.3%, increase of
    0.2% sequentially. Free cash flow for Q3 was highest ever at $1,263 million,
    growing 90% year on year. TCV of large deal wins was $2.5 billion, with 63% net
    new growing at 57% sequentially. Headcount increased for second consecutive
    quarter.

    Revenues for YTD Dec'24 grew at 3.9% year on year in constant currency and in
    reported terms. Operating margin was at 21.2%, increase of 0.3% year on year.

    "Our strong revenue growth sequentially in a seasonally weak quarter and
    broad-based year on year growth, along with robust operating parameters and
    margins, is a clear reflection of the success of our differentiated digital
    offerings, market positioning, and key strategic initiatives. We continue to
    strengthen our enterprise AI capabilities, particularly focusing on generative
    AI, which is witnessing increasing client traction," said Salil Parekh, CEO and
    MD . "This has led to another quarter of strong large deal wins and improved
    deal pipeline giving us greater confidence as we look ahead," he added.

    1.7% QoQ 21.30 % 11.4% YoY $2.5 Bn $1.3 Bn

    6.1% YoY Operating EPS Increase Large Deal Free

    Margin

    CC Growth 0.8% YoY increase (INR terms) TCV Cash Flow


    Guidance for FY25:

    - Revenue growth of 4.5%-5.0% in constant currency
    - Operating margin of 20%-22%

    Key highlights:

    For nine months ended December 31, 2024 For the quarter ended December 31,
    2024

    Revenues in CC terms grew by 3.9% YoY Revenues in CC terms grew by 6.1% YoY
    and 1.7% QoQ

    Reported revenues at $14,547 million, Reported revenues at $4,939 million,
    growth of 3.9% YoY growth of 5.9% YoY

    Operating margin at 21.2%, growth of Operating margin at 21.3%, increase of
    0.3% YoY 0.8% YoY and 0.2% QoQ

    Basic EPS at $0.57, growth of 6.1% YoY Basic EPS at $0.19, growth of 9.6% YoY

    FCF at $3,196 million, growth of 57.1% FCF at $1,263 million, growth of 89.9%
    YoY; YoY;

    FCF conversion at 136.1% of net profit FCF conversion at 156.6% of net profit


    "We had another quarter of strong performance with revenue growth across
    segments and operating margin expansion, leading to 11.4% EPS growth year on
    year in rupee terms. Our structured approach to operating margin expansion
    yielded more results in Q3, particularly due to benefits from improving
