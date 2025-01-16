Strong growth of 6.1% YoY in CC, 80 bps YoY operating margin expansion

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Large deal TCV of $2.5 billion including 63% net new; Headcount increased by

5,591

- FY25 revenue guidance revised to 4.5%-5.0%



Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation

digital services and consulting, delivered strong and broad-based performance

with $4,939 million in Q3 revenues, growth of 1.7% sequentially and 6.1% year on

year in constant currency. Operating margin for Q3 was at 21.3%, increase of

0.2% sequentially. Free cash flow for Q3 was highest ever at $1,263 million,

growing 90% year on year. TCV of large deal wins was $2.5 billion, with 63% net

new growing at 57% sequentially. Headcount increased for second consecutive

quarter.





Revenues for YTD Dec'24 grew at 3.9% year on year in constant currency and inreported terms. Operating margin was at 21.2%, increase of 0.3% year on year."Our strong revenue growth sequentially in a seasonally weak quarter andbroad-based year on year growth, along with robust operating parameters andmargins, is a clear reflection of the success of our differentiated digitalofferings, market positioning, and key strategic initiatives. We continue tostrengthen our enterprise AI capabilities, particularly focusing on generativeAI, which is witnessing increasing client traction," said Salil Parekh, CEO andMD . "This has led to another quarter of strong large deal wins and improveddeal pipeline giving us greater confidence as we look ahead," he added.1.7% QoQ 21.30 % 11.4% YoY $2.5 Bn $1.3 Bn6.1% YoY Operating EPS Increase Large Deal FreeMarginCC Growth 0.8% YoY increase (INR terms) TCV Cash FlowGuidance for FY25:- Revenue growth of 4.5%-5.0% in constant currency- Operating margin of 20%-22%Key highlights:For nine months ended December 31, 2024 For the quarter ended December 31,2024Revenues in CC terms grew by 3.9% YoY Revenues in CC terms grew by 6.1% YoYand 1.7% QoQReported revenues at $14,547 million, Reported revenues at $4,939 million,growth of 3.9% YoY growth of 5.9% YoYOperating margin at 21.2%, growth of Operating margin at 21.3%, increase of0.3% YoY 0.8% YoY and 0.2% QoQBasic EPS at $0.57, growth of 6.1% YoY Basic EPS at $0.19, growth of 9.6% YoYFCF at $3,196 million, growth of 57.1% FCF at $1,263 million, growth of 89.9%YoY; YoY;FCF conversion at 136.1% of net profit FCF conversion at 156.6% of net profit"We had another quarter of strong performance with revenue growth acrosssegments and operating margin expansion, leading to 11.4% EPS growth year onyear in rupee terms. Our structured approach to operating margin expansionyielded more results in Q3, particularly due to benefits from improving