Infosys
Strong growth of 6.1% YoY in CC, 80 bps YoY operating margin expansion
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Large deal TCV of $2.5 billion including 63% net new; Headcount increased by
5,591
- FY25 revenue guidance revised to 4.5%-5.0%
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, delivered strong and broad-based performance
with $4,939 million in Q3 revenues, growth of 1.7% sequentially and 6.1% year on
year in constant currency. Operating margin for Q3 was at 21.3%, increase of
0.2% sequentially. Free cash flow for Q3 was highest ever at $1,263 million,
growing 90% year on year. TCV of large deal wins was $2.5 billion, with 63% net
new growing at 57% sequentially. Headcount increased for second consecutive
quarter.
Revenues for YTD Dec'24 grew at 3.9% year on year in constant currency and in
reported terms. Operating margin was at 21.2%, increase of 0.3% year on year.
"Our strong revenue growth sequentially in a seasonally weak quarter and
broad-based year on year growth, along with robust operating parameters and
margins, is a clear reflection of the success of our differentiated digital
offerings, market positioning, and key strategic initiatives. We continue to
strengthen our enterprise AI capabilities, particularly focusing on generative
AI, which is witnessing increasing client traction," said Salil Parekh, CEO and
MD . "This has led to another quarter of strong large deal wins and improved
deal pipeline giving us greater confidence as we look ahead," he added.
Guidance for FY25:
- Revenue growth of 4.5%-5.0% in constant currency
- Operating margin of 20%-22%
Key highlights:
For nine months ended December 31, 2024 For the quarter ended December 31,
2024
Revenues in CC terms grew by 3.9% YoY Revenues in CC terms grew by 6.1% YoY
and 1.7% QoQ
Reported revenues at $14,547 million, Reported revenues at $4,939 million,
growth of 3.9% YoY growth of 5.9% YoY
Operating margin at 21.2%, growth of Operating margin at 21.3%, increase of
0.3% YoY 0.8% YoY and 0.2% QoQ
Basic EPS at $0.57, growth of 6.1% YoY Basic EPS at $0.19, growth of 9.6% YoY
FCF at $3,196 million, growth of 57.1% FCF at $1,263 million, growth of 89.9%
YoY; YoY;
FCF conversion at 136.1% of net profit FCF conversion at 156.6% of net profit
"We had another quarter of strong performance with revenue growth across
segments and operating margin expansion, leading to 11.4% EPS growth year on
year in rupee terms. Our structured approach to operating margin expansion
yielded more results in Q3, particularly due to benefits from improving
