First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Gatos Silver

January 16, 2025, Vancouver, BC, Canada - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSX:AG) (FSE:FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) and Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) (TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver”) are pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Gatos Silver by First Majestic (the “Transaction”) pursuant to the agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) previously announced in the joint news release of First Majestic and Gatos Silver dated September 5, 2024 .

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, both First Majestic and Gatos Silver announced that they received all necessary shareholder approvals at the respective special meetings of each company’s shareholders. Approximately 98.44% of the votes cast at the special meeting of First Majestic’s shareholders were voted in favour and approximately 99.23% of the votes cast at the special meeting of Gatos Silver’s stockholders were voted in favour.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, First Majestic has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Gatos Silver (“Gatos Silver Shares”) and Gatos Silver is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Majestic. Stockholders of Gatos Silver will receive 2.55 First Majestic common shares (“First Majestic Shares”) for each Gatos Silver Share held, and cash in lieu of fractional First Majestic Shares (collectively, the “Merger Consideration”).

“With the closing of this transaction, First Majestic is integrating a high-quality, long-life and positive free cash flow operation into our portfolio of producing mines in Mexico. Cerro Los Gatos is truly a world-class district with robust production and cost profile combined with meaningful exploration potential”, said Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO. “Over the coming quarters, we will continue to communicate our plans for Cerro Los Gatos, which will include ways to realize synergies and integration throughout the business. I would like to take this opportunity to personally welcome Gatos Silver stockholders into First Majestic as we create the industry’s leading intermediate primary silver producer. Finally, I would like to welcome our joint venture partner Dowa Metals and Mining, whom we look forward to working with closely at Cerro Los Gatos as a supportive and trusted partner.”

