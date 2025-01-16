AGRANA Unveils 'NEXT LEVEL' Strategy at Capital Markets Day

AGRANA is presenting its new "NEXT LEVEL" strategy at a Capital Markets Day on January 16-17, 2025, in Vienna and Kröllendorf, Austria.

The Supervisory Board approved the new strategy and accompanying structural transformation measures, expected to save €80-100 million annually from the 2027/28 financial year.

The NEXT LEVEL strategy aims to improve AGRANA's earnings amid a challenging business outlook and includes restructuring into two strategic business areas: "Agricultural Commodities & Specialities" and "Food & Beverage Solutions."

Key initiatives include streamlining administration, process optimization in Sugar and Starch segments, and enhancing working capital through new financing models.

Sustainability is a core focus, with a commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 for Scope 1 and 2, and by 2050 for Scope 3.

A shareholder tour for retail investors is planned for spring 2025, allowing engagement with the Management Board regarding the new strategy.

