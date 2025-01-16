SUESS MicroTec Surpasses 2024 Sales & EBIT Forecasts with Strong Results

SUSS MicroTec achieved quarterly sales of €150 million in Q4 2024, leading to an expected total of €445 million for the full year, surpassing the forecast of €380 to 410 million.

The company anticipates a gross profit margin of around 40%, at the upper end of the guidance of 38 to 40%.

The expected EBIT margin is approximately 17.5%, exceeding the forecast range of 14 to 16%.

Order intake in Q4 2024 totaled €147 million, with Advanced Backend Solutions contributing €102 million and Photomask Solutions €45 million.

For the financial year 2024, SUSS received total orders amounting to €423 million based on preliminary figures.

The announcement was made on January 16, 2025, as part of a disclosure of inside information according to EU regulations.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SUESS MicroTec is on 27.03.2025.

The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 41,10EUR and was up +2,37 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.820,80PKT (-0,07 %).





