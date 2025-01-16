    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    ACCENTRO Secures Bondholder Deal for Extended Funding Amid Restructuring

    ACCENTRO and bondholders have extended bridge notes and secured extra funding to bolster liquidity and support restructuring, with a critical deadline set for February 2025.

    • ACCENTRO and bondholders have agreed to extend current bridge notes until June 30, 2025, and provide additional bridge funding of up to approximately EUR 21 million.
    • The bondholders represent about 68% of the EUR 225 million outstanding principal amount of the 2020/2026 bond and 100% of the EUR 100 million outstanding principal amount of the 2021/2029 bond.
    • The additional funding aims to cover ACCENTRO's liquidity needs and facilitate ongoing restructuring negotiations with various stakeholders.
    • The Ad Hoc Group can terminate the Bridge Funding if no acceptable agreement is reached by February 3, 2025.
    • Ongoing negotiations are based on previously announced key assumptions, but expected reinvestment volumes and liquidity-generating reductions may be revised.
    • The comprehensive restructuring solution involves negotiations on both debt and equity sides of ACCENTRO, as previously disclosed.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2024" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2024.", at Accentro Real Estate is on 01.04.2025.


    Accentro Real Estate

    -8,89 %
    -20,92 %
    -30,75 %
    -50,99 %
    -79,11 %
    -96,65 %
    -97,05 %
    -89,01 %
    -99,30 %
    ISIN:DE000A0KFKB3WKN:A0KFKB





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    ACCENTRO Secures Bondholder Deal for Extended Funding Amid Restructuring ACCENTRO and bondholders have extended bridge notes and secured extra funding to bolster liquidity and support restructuring, with a critical deadline set for February 2025.