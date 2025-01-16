ACCENTRO Secures Bondholder Deal for Extended Funding Amid Restructuring
ACCENTRO and bondholders have extended bridge notes and secured extra funding to bolster liquidity and support restructuring, with a critical deadline set for February 2025.
- ACCENTRO and bondholders have agreed to extend current bridge notes until June 30, 2025, and provide additional bridge funding of up to approximately EUR 21 million.
- The bondholders represent about 68% of the EUR 225 million outstanding principal amount of the 2020/2026 bond and 100% of the EUR 100 million outstanding principal amount of the 2021/2029 bond.
- The additional funding aims to cover ACCENTRO's liquidity needs and facilitate ongoing restructuring negotiations with various stakeholders.
- The Ad Hoc Group can terminate the Bridge Funding if no acceptable agreement is reached by February 3, 2025.
- Ongoing negotiations are based on previously announced key assumptions, but expected reinvestment volumes and liquidity-generating reductions may be revised.
- The comprehensive restructuring solution involves negotiations on both debt and equity sides of ACCENTRO, as previously disclosed.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2024" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2024.", at Accentro Real Estate is on 01.04.2025.
-8,89 %
-20,92 %
-30,75 %
-50,99 %
-79,11 %
-96,65 %
-97,05 %
-89,01 %
-99,30 %
ISIN:DE000A0KFKB3WKN:A0KFKB
