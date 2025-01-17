Vienna Int'l Airport Hits Record 31.72M Passengers, Surpassing 2019

Vienna Airport achieved a record passenger volume of 31.72 million in 2024, surpassing pre-crisis levels by approximately 50,000 (+0.2%) compared to 2019.

The Flughafen Wien Group handled a total of 41.4 million passengers in 2024, marking a 9.1% increase year-on-year.

For 2025, the airport expects slight growth, projecting around 42 million passengers for the group and about 32 million for Vienna Airport.

Financial forecasts for 2025 include revenue of approximately €1.08 billion, EBITDA of around €440 million, and a net profit of about €230 million, with €300 million allocated for investments.

Cargo volume at Vienna Airport reached a historical high of 297,945 tonnes in 2024, reflecting a 21.6% increase.

The Southern Terminal Expansion project is progressing well, aiming to enhance service quality and increase terminal space by 70,000 m² by 2027.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Vienna International Airport is on 26.02.2025.

The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 53,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





