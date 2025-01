Wienerberger Extends CEO Heimo Scheuch's Term

The Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG has extended CEO Heimo Scheuch's term until the Annual General Meeting in 2029.

Heimo Scheuch has been CEO since 2009, transforming Wienerberger from a brick manufacturer to a leading provider of innovative and ecological building materials.

The company focuses on the entire building envelope, including new builds, renovations, and infrastructure projects in water and energy management.

A significant milestone was the acquisition of Terreal, enhancing Wienerberger's position in roof renovation and refurbishment solutions.

Wienerberger aims to improve quality of life through sustainable and profitable development, with a commitment to the European Green Deal.

The company generated approximately €4.2 billion in revenue in 2023 and is a leading provider of ceramic building materials and plastic pipe systems in Europe and North America.

