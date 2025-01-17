French purchasing group Francap starts pooling procurement of their strong private label brands under the international umbrella of the EMD Alliance (FOTO)

Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) - Right at the start of 2025, the European Marketing

Distribution (EMD) network is once again demonstrating the additional benefits

that cooperation between renowned distributors can generate for customers in the

retail sector: The latest example is a new cooperation on the joint procurement

of private labels in France with the renowned buying group Francap, who serves

10 local retailers, representing over 2,200 points of sale, including the French

operations of EMD's Belgian partner Colruyt.



As a result, French consumers can now enjoy even more attractive private label

product ranges in the affiliated Francap shops - and suppliers in France gain

new and valuable access to the global sales markets of the EMD retail alliance.





In order to clarify the dynamics for all the stakeholders involved, it is worthtaking a closer look at the networked structures. Francap, which has beenoperating successfully in France for over 60 years, has 10 members-retailersthat currently represent 2,215 outlets in France and are particularly successfulwith customers when it comes to local shopping, offering a full range ofproducts.Francap is recognised in France as a reliable purchasing organisation forsupermarket chains such as Coccinelle Supermarché, Diagonal, G20 and Colruyt.Colruyt France, one of the major Francap members, is already operating 102supermarkets in France.Francap also supplies well-established local supply specialists such as Rapid'Market, Sitis, Epi Service, Votre marché, Panier Sympa, Viveco and MarchéMinut'.Including the revenues of Colruyt France, the Francap Group represents acumulated consumer turnover of 3.5 billion euros.High-performance own brands form the focus of the collaborationThe primary objective of the collaboration recently initiated by Francap underthe aegis of the EMD alliance is the joint procurement and marketing ofhigh-performance private labels. These products are experiencing increasedpopularity in the discerning French food market. The Francap Group already has arange of well-established own brands (such as Belle France, Les Délices de BelleFrance and Ecoprix), while EMD can enrich the product range of its newpurchasing partner Francap with its large portfolio of highly sought-afterprivate labels under the EMD Eurolabel.The cooperation between Francap and EMD concerns only private label products: nocollaboration on the international marketing nor procurement of A-brand productsis in the scope of the collaboration.Numerous new initiatives have emerged in the goods sector, offering mutual