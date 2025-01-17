Effective immediately
French purchasing group Francap starts pooling procurement of their strong private label brands under the international umbrella of the EMD Alliance (FOTO)
Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) - Right at the start of 2025, the European Marketing
Distribution (EMD) network is once again demonstrating the additional benefits
that cooperation between renowned distributors can generate for customers in the
retail sector: The latest example is a new cooperation on the joint procurement
of private labels in France with the renowned buying group Francap, who serves
10 local retailers, representing over 2,200 points of sale, including the French
operations of EMD's Belgian partner Colruyt.
As a result, French consumers can now enjoy even more attractive private label
product ranges in the affiliated Francap shops - and suppliers in France gain
new and valuable access to the global sales markets of the EMD retail alliance.
In order to clarify the dynamics for all the stakeholders involved, it is worth
taking a closer look at the networked structures. Francap, which has been
operating successfully in France for over 60 years, has 10 members-retailers
that currently represent 2,215 outlets in France and are particularly successful
with customers when it comes to local shopping, offering a full range of
products.
Francap is recognised in France as a reliable purchasing organisation for
supermarket chains such as Coccinelle Supermarché, Diagonal, G20 and Colruyt.
Colruyt France, one of the major Francap members, is already operating 102
supermarkets in France.
Francap also supplies well-established local supply specialists such as Rapid'
Market, Sitis, Epi Service, Votre marché, Panier Sympa, Viveco and Marché
Minut'.
Including the revenues of Colruyt France, the Francap Group represents a
cumulated consumer turnover of 3.5 billion euros.
High-performance own brands form the focus of the collaboration
The primary objective of the collaboration recently initiated by Francap under
the aegis of the EMD alliance is the joint procurement and marketing of
high-performance private labels. These products are experiencing increased
popularity in the discerning French food market. The Francap Group already has a
range of well-established own brands (such as Belle France, Les Délices de Belle
France and Ecoprix), while EMD can enrich the product range of its new
purchasing partner Francap with its large portfolio of highly sought-after
private labels under the EMD Eurolabel.
The cooperation between Francap and EMD concerns only private label products: no
collaboration on the international marketing nor procurement of A-brand products
is in the scope of the collaboration.
Numerous new initiatives have emerged in the goods sector, offering mutual
