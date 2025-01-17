Alzchem Cuts CO₂: Surplus Hydrogen Replaces Natural Gas

Alzchem has installed a new pipeline at its Trostberg site to transport surplus hydrogen, replacing natural gas and reducing CO₂ emissions.

The hydrogen, produced as a by-product, is used as an emission-free energy source for clean combustion processes, replacing natural gas except for a small safety backup flame.

The pipeline, operational since October 21, 2024, allows Alzchem to save around 1,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, contributing to its goal of becoming CO₂-neutral by 2033.

Alzchem's initiative demonstrates the ecological and economic benefits of innovative energy use and technological optimization, according to COO Klaus Englmaier.

Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company, addressing global challenges like climate change and population growth with sustainable solutions.

The company employs around 1,690 people, operates in Germany and Sweden, and reported sales of EUR 540.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 81.4 million in 2023.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Alzchem Group is on 28.02.2025.

