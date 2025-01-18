Meyer Burger Boosts Funds for Strategic M&A Moves
Meyer Burger Technology AG is making strategic financial moves to support its M&A process, securing a USD 59.5 million bridge facility and extending its maturity to 2025, while ramping up production in Arizona.
- Meyer Burger Technology AG has extended and increased its bridge facility to USD 59.5 million to support a strategic M&A process.
- The maturity date for all tranches of the facility has been extended to February 14, 2025, allowing an immediate draw of USD 11.2 million.
- Meyer Burger has initiated an M&A process with potential third-party buyers and has engaged a financial adviser for assistance.
- The company is also seeking approval from bondholders to defer unpaid interest payments and reduce the notice period for meetings.
- Negotiations are ongoing with its largest customer, DESRI, for a new master agreement, which would replace a previously terminated agreement.
- The ramp-up of a second module production line in Goodyear, Arizona, has begun, with full capacity expected by the end of the year.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at is on 12.03.2025.
