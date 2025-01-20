    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Revamp Alert: Transforming the Board of Directors

    Schindler is set for a leadership shift with Josef Ming and Paolo Compagna taking the helm, while maintaining a strong focus on its ambitious environmental goals.

    • Silvio Napoli will not stand for re-election; Josef Ming is proposed for election as Chairman at the General Meeting on March 25, 2025.
    • Paolo Compagna will assume the CEO role effective February 1, 2025.
    • Josef Ming has over 30 years of experience in management consulting and has worked on major projects with the Schindler Group.
    • Ming will take on a 40% mandate for two years, after which the company plans to appoint a full-time internal Chairman or Chairwoman.
    • Silvio Napoli will continue as Chairman until the General Meeting on March 25, 2025, and the Board expresses gratitude for his contributions over the past three decades.
    • Schindler aims for net-zero emissions by 2040, targeting a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from a 2020 baseline.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Schindler Holding is on 12.02.2025.


    Schindler Holding

    0,00 %
    0,00 %
    +0,19 %
    -2,33 %
    +27,68 %
    +19,91 %
    +14,02 %
    +133,78 %
    ISIN:CH0024638212WKN:A0JJWH






    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
