Revamp Alert: Transforming the Board of Directors
Schindler is set for a leadership shift with Josef Ming and Paolo Compagna taking the helm, while maintaining a strong focus on its ambitious environmental goals.
- Silvio Napoli will not stand for re-election; Josef Ming is proposed for election as Chairman at the General Meeting on March 25, 2025.
- Paolo Compagna will assume the CEO role effective February 1, 2025.
- Josef Ming has over 30 years of experience in management consulting and has worked on major projects with the Schindler Group.
- Ming will take on a 40% mandate for two years, after which the company plans to appoint a full-time internal Chairman or Chairwoman.
- Silvio Napoli will continue as Chairman until the General Meeting on March 25, 2025, and the Board expresses gratitude for his contributions over the past three decades.
- Schindler aims for net-zero emissions by 2040, targeting a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from a 2020 baseline.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Schindler Holding is on 12.02.2025.
