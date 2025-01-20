DATAGROUP Revolutionizes CORBOX with Next-Gen Features
DATAGROUP introduces CORBOX 7, a modular IT kit focusing on security, compliance, and AI, tailored for evolving business needs in Germany.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- DATAGROUP launches the seventh generation of its CORBOX modular IT outsourcing kit, focusing on security, compliance, cloud, and AI.
- The new CORBOX includes nine tailored modules, such as Cloud Services, Security Services, and Compliance Services, designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses in Germany.
- CORSecurity offers extensive protection against cyber threats, integrated at all levels of the CORBOX, ensuring security for critical infrastructures.
- CORCompliance helps companies meet growing regulatory requirements, including NIS2, with ready-to-use services for both regulated and previously unregulated industries.
- CORCloud provides flexible multi-cloud management options, allowing businesses to adapt to changing needs with various cloud models.
- CORIntelligence integrates AI-supported automation to enhance efficiency and optimize processes, providing responsive IT support tailored to customer needs.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at DATAGROUP is on 28.01.2025.
The price of DATAGROUP at the time of the news was 43,45EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,81 % since publication.
