Marinomed Biotech Triumphs: Restructuring Success Unveiled

Marinomed Biotech AG successfully completed restructuring proceedings as resolved by the Korneuburg regional court.

The Management Board has regained control from the insolvency administrator.

The restructuring plan includes a 30% quota payable within two years, funded by selling the Carragelose business and commercializing the Marinosolv asset.

Unanimous approval of the restructuring plan was obtained from creditors, including the European Investment Bank.

Shareholders approved the sale of the Carragelose business to Unither Pharmaceuticals in December 2024.

Marinomed Biotech AG focuses on developing new strategies and commercializing Marinosolv and Solv4U assets.

The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 14,675EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.





