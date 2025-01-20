Marinomed Biotech Triumphs: Restructuring Success Unveiled
Marinomed Biotech AG has triumphantly navigated through its restructuring process, regaining control and setting a promising course for the future. With unanimous backing from creditors and shareholders, the company is poised for a strategic transformation. By divesting its Carragelose business and focusing on Marinosolv, Marinomed is ready to innovate and expand.
- Marinomed Biotech AG successfully completed restructuring proceedings as resolved by the Korneuburg regional court.
- The Management Board has regained control from the insolvency administrator.
- The restructuring plan includes a 30% quota payable within two years, funded by selling the Carragelose business and commercializing the Marinosolv asset.
- Unanimous approval of the restructuring plan was obtained from creditors, including the European Investment Bank.
- Shareholders approved the sale of the Carragelose business to Unither Pharmaceuticals in December 2024.
- Marinomed Biotech AG focuses on developing new strategies and commercializing Marinosolv and Solv4U assets.
The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 14,675EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.
0,00 %
+7,31 %
-2,00 %
+73,05 %
-51,25 %
-84,96 %
-84,95 %
-80,46 %
ISIN:ATMARINOMED6WKN:A2N9MM
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte