The Platform Group Acquires Lyra Pet: Expanding Pet Supplies Empire
The Platform Group AG's acquisition of Lyra Pet GmbH is set to redefine the pet supplies landscape, fostering growth and innovation in the industry.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG has acquired Lyra Pet GmbH, a pet supplies platform based in Albstadt, Germany.
- The acquisition contract for 100% of Lyra Pet's shares was signed in January 2025, with closing expected in February 2025.
- The seller of Lyra Pet is the Swiss Commerce Group, and the purchase price has not been disclosed.
- Lyra Pet, founded in 2009, operates in the pet food, supplies, and animal health sectors, with over 2,000 suppliers and retailers in the DACH region.
- The acquisition aims to expand the pet supplies segment, connect new partners, and enhance online sales for stationary retailers and manufacturers.
- The Platform Group AG, headquartered in Düsseldorf, has made over 24 investments and acquisitions since 2020, reporting pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million in 2023.
