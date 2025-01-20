    37 Aufrufe 37 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The Platform Group Acquires Lyra Pet: Expanding Pet Supplies Empire

    The Platform Group AG's acquisition of Lyra Pet GmbH is set to redefine the pet supplies landscape, fostering growth and innovation in the industry.

    Foto: Fashionette AG
    • The Platform Group AG has acquired Lyra Pet GmbH, a pet supplies platform based in Albstadt, Germany.
    • The acquisition contract for 100% of Lyra Pet's shares was signed in January 2025, with closing expected in February 2025.
    • The seller of Lyra Pet is the Swiss Commerce Group, and the purchase price has not been disclosed.
    • Lyra Pet, founded in 2009, operates in the pet food, supplies, and animal health sectors, with over 2,000 suppliers and retailers in the DACH region.
    • The acquisition aims to expand the pet supplies segment, connect new partners, and enhance online sales for stationary retailers and manufacturers.
    • The Platform Group AG, headquartered in Düsseldorf, has made over 24 investments and acquisitions since 2020, reporting pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million in 2023.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,3700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    The Platform Group

    +0,24 %
    -2,85 %
    +7,92 %
    +2,76 %
    +17,53 %
    -54,81 %
    -69,68 %
    ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA





