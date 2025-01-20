Lanxess Q4 EBITDA Beats Market Expectations

LANXESS expects approximately EUR 159 million EBITDA pre exceptionals for Q4 2024, exceeding market expectations by 22%.

Full-year EBITDA pre exceptionals for 2024 is projected to be around EUR 614 million, about 20% higher than the previous year.

The positive Q4 performance was driven by stronger-than-expected sales in December, particularly due to pre-buying in the U.S.

The macroeconomic environment is not expected to improve going into 2025.

LANXESS's net financial debt at the end of 2024 is estimated to be around EUR 2.4 billion, down from EUR 2.5 billion in 2023.

Final results for Q4 2024 and the fiscal year 2024 will be released on March 20, 2025, with all figures being preliminary and unaudited.

The price of Lanxess at the time of the news was 25,99EUR and was up +5,97 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,01EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,08 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.782,36PKT (-0,06 %).





