    US Overtakes China as Germany's Largest Trading Partner

    Berlin (ots) - Exports to the United States have propelled the US to the top of
    the list of Germany's business partners.

    According to calculations by Germany Trade & Invest, Germany's international
    business promotion agency, trade between Germany and the US reached EUR255
    billion in 2024, marking an annual increase of 0.8%. Meanwhile, trade with China
    decreased by 2.9%, falling to EUR247 billion. This is the first time since 2016
    that China is no longer Germany's largest trading partner.

    While Germany continues to import more from China than any other country, it now
    exports the most goods to the US, followed by France, the Netherlands, Poland,
    and then China. As recently as 2022, Germany's trade with China totaled nearly
    EUR300 billion.

    The decline in the share of German exports to China reflects both economic
    challenges in China and the long-term strengthen of US-German economic ties.
    Additionally, it highlights a shift in priorities within Europe's largest
    economy.

    "Germany is focused on economic diversification and resilience," says Robert
    Hermann, CEO of Germany Trade & Invest. "Germany, for instance, is now pursuing
    what's been called the 'China plus X' strategy to avoid becoming overly
    dependent on any single trading partner. While Germany remains committed to
    economic internationalism, it is also attentive to its own needs, creating an
    additional advantage for companies expanding to the German market."

    Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
    business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
    Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
    companies do business abroad.

