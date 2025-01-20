US Overtakes China as Germany's Largest Trading Partner

Berlin (ots) - Exports to the United States have propelled the US to the top of

the list of Germany's business partners.



According to calculations by Germany Trade & Invest, Germany's international

business promotion agency, trade between Germany and the US reached EUR255

billion in 2024, marking an annual increase of 0.8%. Meanwhile, trade with China

decreased by 2.9%, falling to EUR247 billion. This is the first time since 2016

that China is no longer Germany's largest trading partner.



While Germany continues to import more from China than any other country, it now

exports the most goods to the US, followed by France, the Netherlands, Poland,

and then China. As recently as 2022, Germany's trade with China totaled nearly

EUR300 billion.







challenges in China and the long-term strengthen of US-German economic ties.

Additionally, it highlights a shift in priorities within Europe's largest

economy.



"Germany is focused on economic diversification and resilience," says Robert

Hermann, CEO of Germany Trade & Invest. "Germany, for instance, is now pursuing

what's been called the 'China plus X' strategy to avoid becoming overly

dependent on any single trading partner. While Germany remains committed to

economic internationalism, it is also attentive to its own needs, creating an

additional advantage for companies expanding to the German market."



Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international

business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate

Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German

companies do business abroad.



