Nemetschek: Revenue Surges Past Outlook, Profit Beats Forecast
Nemetschek SE's 2024 financial triumph, marked by a 17% revenue leap, showcases their strategic prowess in the Design and Build sectors, setting the stage for more insights in March 2025.
- Nemetschek SE reported a strong revenue growth of approximately 17% for the financial year 2024, reaching around EUR 996 million.
- The growth was driven by strong performance in the Design and Build segments, with significant contributions from one-time sales of perpetual licenses and successful subscription migrations.
- Organic revenue growth, excluding acquisition effects, was around 14%, surpassing the previously announced target range of 10% to 11%.
- The reported EBITDA margin is expected to be slightly above the upper end of the guidance range of 29% to 30%, while the organic EBITDA margin is projected to exceed 30% to 31%.
- Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) growth, including GoCanvas, is anticipated to be slightly above 40%, aligning with the forecast of over 30%.
- Final audited figures for 2024 will be published on March 20, 2025, along with detailed business performance information and the outlook for 2025.
The next important date, UniCredit/Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference, at Nemetschek is on 21.01.2025.
The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 99,50EUR and was up +1,27 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.960,79PKT (+0,63 %).
ISIN:DE0006452907 WKN:645290
