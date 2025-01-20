    1 Aufrufe 1 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Nemetschek: Revenue Surges Past Outlook, Profit Beats Forecast

    Nemetschek SE's 2024 financial triumph, marked by a 17% revenue leap, showcases their strategic prowess in the Design and Build sectors, setting the stage for more insights in March 2025.

    Nemetschek: Revenue Surges Past Outlook, Profit Beats Forecast
    Foto: Olaf Gedanitz - stock.adobe.com
    • Nemetschek SE reported a strong revenue growth of approximately 17% for the financial year 2024, reaching around EUR 996 million.
    • The growth was driven by strong performance in the Design and Build segments, with significant contributions from one-time sales of perpetual licenses and successful subscription migrations.
    • Organic revenue growth, excluding acquisition effects, was around 14%, surpassing the previously announced target range of 10% to 11%.
    • The reported EBITDA margin is expected to be slightly above the upper end of the guidance range of 29% to 30%, while the organic EBITDA margin is projected to exceed 30% to 31%.
    • Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) growth, including GoCanvas, is anticipated to be slightly above 40%, aligning with the forecast of over 30%.
    • Final audited figures for 2024 will be published on March 20, 2025, along with detailed business performance information and the outlook for 2025.

    The next important date, UniCredit/Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference, at Nemetschek is on 21.01.2025.

    The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 99,50EUR and was up +1,27 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.960,79PKT (+0,63 %).


    Nemetschek

    +0,10 %
    +0,87 %
    +8,00 %
    -2,71 %
    +21,64 %
    +16,52 %
    +41,80 %
    +1.246,11 %
    +8.704,83 %
    ISIN:DE0006452907WKN:645290





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Nemetschek: Revenue Surges Past Outlook, Profit Beats Forecast Nemetschek SE's 2024 financial triumph, marked by a 17% revenue leap, showcases their strategic prowess in the Design and Build sectors, setting the stage for more insights in March 2025.