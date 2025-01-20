Nemetschek: Revenue Surges Past Outlook, Profit Beats Forecast

Nemetschek SE reported a strong revenue growth of approximately 17% for the financial year 2024, reaching around EUR 996 million.

The growth was driven by strong performance in the Design and Build segments, with significant contributions from one-time sales of perpetual licenses and successful subscription migrations.

Organic revenue growth, excluding acquisition effects, was around 14%, surpassing the previously announced target range of 10% to 11%.

The reported EBITDA margin is expected to be slightly above the upper end of the guidance range of 29% to 30%, while the organic EBITDA margin is projected to exceed 30% to 31%.

Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) growth, including GoCanvas, is anticipated to be slightly above 40%, aligning with the forecast of over 30%.

Final audited figures for 2024 will be published on March 20, 2025, along with detailed business performance information and the outlook for 2025.

The next important date, UniCredit/Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference, at Nemetschek is on 21.01.2025.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 99,50EUR and was up +1,27 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.960,79PKT (+0,63 %).





