Unveiling Next-Gen Innovations: ALSO 2024 Development Event
ALSO Holding AG's 2024 results reflect a year of financial strength and strategic initiatives, setting the stage for continued growth and innovation.
- ALSO Holding AG reported preliminary results for 2024, with EBITDA expected between 230 and 240 million euros and ROCE between 28 and 31 percent.
- The company maintained revenues at approximately 11.0 billion euros, consistent with the previous year, while achieving the best EBITDA result in its history in Q4 2024.
- A record cash balance of around 731 million euros was achieved, allowing for the continuation of the current dividend policy and a proposed increase for 2025.
- The company plans to invest in its ecosystem in 2025, including potential acquisitions and examining a share buyback program.
- The partnership with Westcoast is expected to be completed in Q1 2025, pending regulatory approvals.
- The full Annual Report for 2024 will be published on 18 February 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ALSO Holding is on 18.02.2025.
-0,31 %
+1,78 %
+3,19 %
-10,60 %
-8,40 %
-1,82 %
+58,91 %
+505,80 %
ISIN:CH0024590272WKN:A0JJW1
