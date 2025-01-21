DocMorris Surges 6.7% in 2024, Boosts Rx Growth in Q4!
DocMorris celebrated a remarkable year in 2024, achieving significant revenue growth across all sectors. With a 6.7% increase, revenues soared to CHF 1,085 million, driven by strong performances in both OTC and Rx segments. TeleClinic's revenue doubled, reaching CHF 11 million, marking a significant milestone. Ending the year with CHF 95 million in cash, DocMorris is well-positioned to meet its ambitious targets for 2024.
Foto: Zur Rose Group AG
- DocMorris achieved a 6.7% revenue growth in 2024, reaching CHF 1,085 million.
- All business divisions contributed to the revenue growth, with OTC revenues increasing by 6.7% in 2024.
- Rx growth accelerated in the fourth quarter of 2024, with new Rx customers growing fivefold and Rx revenue increasing by 16.6%.
- TeleClinic doubled its revenue to around CHF 11 million in 2024, contributing positively to EBITDA.
- DocMorris ended 2024 with a cash position of CHF 95 million.
- The company confirmed its 2024 targets, including an adjusted EBITDA of around minus CHF 50 million and capital expenditure of around CHF 30 million.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) is on 13.03.2025.
ISIN:CH0042615283WKN:A0Q6J0
