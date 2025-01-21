Kontron's 2025: Revenue Rises, Earnings Skyrocket!

Kontron AG expects revenue growth to EUR 1.9 to 2 billion and at least EUR 220 million EBITDA in 2025.

Preliminary results for 2024 indicate that the EBITDA target of EUR 190 million is likely to be exceeded.

Revenue for 2024 is expected to exceed EUR 1.7 billion, more than 40% up from the previous year.

Kontron has significantly increased its order backlog in 2024 and anticipates strong momentum from product innovations.

Kontron is a global leader in IoT technologies, focusing on 5G data communication, rail technology, defense, and smart charging technology.

Kontron acquired Katek SE in early 2024, enhancing its portfolio with a new GreenTec division and expanding to around 8,000 employees in over 20 countries.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kontron is on 01.05.2025.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.110,04PKT (+0,80 %).





