Komax Group Sees Surge in Orders in Late 2024
The Komax Group adeptly navigated 2024's market challenges, seeing a late-year demand rise and surpassing revenue forecasts, while continuing to lead in automation solutions for the automotive sector.
- The Komax Group experienced challenging market conditions in 2024, with a slight increase in demand in the second half of the year.
- The order intake for 2024 was CHF 577.2 million, which was 14% higher in the second half compared to the first half.
- Despite a 15.9% decrease in order intake compared to 2023, revenues for 2024 were approximately CHF 630 million.
- Revenues were 16% lower than the previous year but better than the forecasted decline of 20%.
- The Komax Group expects a modestly positive EBIT despite restructuring costs of around CHF 10 million.
- Komax is a global technology company with over 3400 employees, focusing on automation and wire processing solutions, particularly for the automotive supply sector.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Komax Holding is on 21.01.2025.
-0,41 %
+5,96 %
+1,85 %
-3,21 %
-31,87 %
-49,29 %
-41,22 %
-3,51 %
+21,70 %
ISIN:CH0010702154WKN:907324
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte