Northern Data Reveals Q4 & FY 2024 Results Preview

Northern Data Group reported Q4 2024 revenue of EUR 86 million, a 47% increase from Q3 2024 and 281% year-on-year, with FY 2024 revenue reaching EUR 200 million, up 159% year-on-year.

Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2024 is expected to be between EUR 60 million and EUR 80 million, with cash and cash equivalents totaling EUR 120 million as of December 31, 2024.

The company plans to release its full audited results for the year ended December 31, 2024, in late March 2025.

Cloud and Data Centers revenue in Q4 2024 was EUR 55 million, up 840% year-on-year and 16% sequentially, contributing to a record FY 2024 revenue of EUR 121 million.

Northern Data is expanding its business model to the U.S. with a new data center in Maysville, Georgia, expected to deliver 120MW, with potential expansion to 180MW.

The company announced the appointment of Adam Low as the new Group Chief Technology Officer, bringing 30 years of experience in technology and product leadership.

The price of Northern Data at the time of the news was 48,45EUR and was down -0,51 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 49,05EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,24 % since publication.






