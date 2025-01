Wienerberger Revamps Executive Board to Boost Growth

Gerhard Hanke will become Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Central & East, following Solveig Menard-Galli’s resignation.

Dagmar Steinert has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Gerhard Hanke, effective March 1, 2025.

The Central & East region is identified as having significant growth potential for Wienerberger.

Dagmar Steinert has extensive financial expertise, having held senior positions at Rheinmetall and FUCHS, and is known for her leadership and ability to implement transformations.

Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, praises Gerhard Hanke for his contributions as CFO and expresses confidence in Dagmar Steinert's ability to prepare Wienerberger for future challenges.

Wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological building solutions, and recently completed the acquisition of Terreal, enhancing its position in Europe and North America.

