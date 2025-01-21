Commerzbank's €600m Buyback: Next €400m Tranche on the Horizon

Commerzbank completed a share buyback of €600 million, repurchasing 38,837,806 shares, which is 3.278% of its share capital.

The first tranche of the buyback program was completed on 20 January 2025, with shares bought at an average price of €15.45 each.

CEO Bettina Orlopp stated that the buyback is part of the goal to return at least 70% of the 2024 net result to shareholders.

Commerzbank has applied for approval for a second tranche of up to €400 million from the European Central Bank and the German Finance Agency.

The third buyback program, with a planned volume of up to €1 billion, is the largest in Commerzbank's history.

The capital return for the 2024 financial year will include both a dividend and the share buyback, consisting of two tranches.

The next important date, "Balance Sheet Press Conference 2025 / Result Q4 2024", at Commerzbank is on 13.02.2025.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 17,910EUR and was down -1,08 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 20.980,00PKT (-0,23 %).





