Commerzbank's €600m Buyback: Next €400m Tranche on the Horizon
Commerzbank's €600 million share buyback marks a pivotal moment in its strategy to enhance shareholder value, with plans for even larger buybacks on the horizon.
- Commerzbank completed a share buyback of €600 million, repurchasing 38,837,806 shares, which is 3.278% of its share capital.
- The first tranche of the buyback program was completed on 20 January 2025, with shares bought at an average price of €15.45 each.
- CEO Bettina Orlopp stated that the buyback is part of the goal to return at least 70% of the 2024 net result to shareholders.
- Commerzbank has applied for approval for a second tranche of up to €400 million from the European Central Bank and the German Finance Agency.
- The third buyback program, with a planned volume of up to €1 billion, is the largest in Commerzbank's history.
- The capital return for the 2024 financial year will include both a dividend and the share buyback, consisting of two tranches.
The next important date, "Balance Sheet Press Conference 2025 / Result Q4 2024", at Commerzbank is on 13.02.2025.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 17,910EUR and was down -1,08 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 20.980,00PKT (-0,23 %).
