SME Bonds Surge in 2024: €1.1B Issued, Rates Drop to 8.14%
The German SME bond market bounced back in 2024, with a surge in issues and reduced defaults, led by financial services, though a slight slowdown is anticipated for 2025.
- The SME bond market in Germany saw a recovery in 2024 with 33 issues, a 38% increase from 2023's 24 issues.
- The total placement volume reached EUR 1.10 billion, up 39% from the previous year, with an average coupon rate dropping to 8.14%.
- Default volume significantly decreased to around EUR 60 million in 2024, down from EUR 340 million in 2023, marking the lowest level since the pandemic began.
- The financial services sector was the most active in 2024, issuing seven bonds, while the energy, industrial goods, and chemicals sectors each had six issues.
- A forecast for 2025 predicts a slight decline in issuing activity with an average of 27 issues expected, but stable interest coupons are anticipated.
- The average transparency index for investor relations (IR.score) fell to 3.9 points, indicating a decline in the quality of IR communication among issuers compared to the previous year.
