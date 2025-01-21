    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    University of Melbourne and SMART Technologies partner in groundbreaking global research on technology supports for neurodivergent learners

    Calgary, Alberta (ots/PRNewswire) - SMART Technologies and the University of
    Melbourne's collaborative research promise impactful ways to engage
    neurodivergent students.

    SMART Technologies, a global leader in interactive education technology, has
    partnered with the University of Melbourne to launch the first-of-its-kind
    research initiative exploring how classroom environments can better support
    neurodivergent learners. The study identified key strategies and tools that
    promote engagement, reduce barriers, and empower these students to succeed. By
    bringing the voices of neurodivergent students to the forefront, SMART is
    fostering inclusive classroom practices and developing research-backed
    technology that facilitates authentic inclusion.

    It's estimated that over 20% of the global population is neurodivergent, but
    traditional classrooms often exclude these students by prioritizing norms
    designed for neurotypical learners. These environments create significant
    challenges, forcing neurodivergent students to expend energy masking their
    differences rather than focusing on learning. This research tackles these
    barriers head-on, reshaping how we think about inclusion and engagement for all.

    "A learning space where everyone feels safe, happy, and part of the
    community"-that's the vision of Matt Harrison, lead researcher at the University
    of Melbourne and co-founder of the University of Melbourne Neurodiversity
    Project. Identifying a significant gap in education, Harrison's collaboration
    with SMART set out to amplify the voices of neurodivergent students.

    "Our extensive literature review found that only a very small number of studies
    actually included the voices of neurodivergent students. By engaging directly
    with these learners, we gathered authentic insights into strategies and tech
    tools that make a real difference," said Harrison. This groundbreaking,
    student-centered approach delivers unparalleled data to empower educators with
    evidence-based solutions for fostering inclusive classrooms.

    The research identified 36 actionable recommendations tailored for education
    leaders and teachers. These insights provide a roadmap for implementing
    technology and designing inclusive spaces that support diverse student needs.
    From specific tech tools to enhancements of existing classroom practices, the
    findings offer practical, scalable steps that educators can use immediately to
    increase inclusion and engagement.

    Among the actionable steps emerging from this research are:

    - Transforming Engagement : Adopt specific EdTech tools that affirm student
    voices, identities, and self-identified needs.
