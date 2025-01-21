University of Melbourne and SMART Technologies partner in groundbreaking global research on technology supports for neurodivergent learners

Calgary, Alberta (ots/PRNewswire) - SMART Technologies and the University of

Melbourne's collaborative research promise impactful ways to engage

neurodivergent students.



SMART Technologies, a global leader in interactive education technology, has

partnered with the University of Melbourne to launch the first-of-its-kind

research initiative exploring how classroom environments can better support

neurodivergent learners. The study identified key strategies and tools that

promote engagement, reduce barriers, and empower these students to succeed. By

bringing the voices of neurodivergent students to the forefront, SMART is

fostering inclusive classroom practices and developing research-backed

technology that facilitates authentic inclusion.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

It's estimated that over 20% of the global population is neurodivergent, buttraditional classrooms often exclude these students by prioritizing normsdesigned for neurotypical learners. These environments create significantchallenges, forcing neurodivergent students to expend energy masking theirdifferences rather than focusing on learning. This research tackles thesebarriers head-on, reshaping how we think about inclusion and engagement for all."A learning space where everyone feels safe, happy, and part of thecommunity"-that's the vision of Matt Harrison, lead researcher at the Universityof Melbourne and co-founder of the University of Melbourne NeurodiversityProject. Identifying a significant gap in education, Harrison's collaborationwith SMART set out to amplify the voices of neurodivergent students."Our extensive literature review found that only a very small number of studiesactually included the voices of neurodivergent students. By engaging directlywith these learners, we gathered authentic insights into strategies and techtools that make a real difference," said Harrison. This groundbreaking,student-centered approach delivers unparalleled data to empower educators withevidence-based solutions for fostering inclusive classrooms.The research identified 36 actionable recommendations tailored for educationleaders and teachers. These insights provide a roadmap for implementingtechnology and designing inclusive spaces that support diverse student needs.From specific tech tools to enhancements of existing classroom practices, thefindings offer practical, scalable steps that educators can use immediately toincrease inclusion and engagement.Among the actionable steps emerging from this research are:- Transforming Engagement : Adopt specific EdTech tools that affirm studentvoices, identities, and self-identified needs.