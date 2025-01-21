University of Melbourne and SMART Technologies partner in groundbreaking global research on technology supports for neurodivergent learners
Calgary, Alberta (ots/PRNewswire) - SMART Technologies and the University of
Melbourne's collaborative research promise impactful ways to engage
neurodivergent students.
SMART Technologies, a global leader in interactive education technology, has
partnered with the University of Melbourne to launch the first-of-its-kind
research initiative exploring how classroom environments can better support
neurodivergent learners. The study identified key strategies and tools that
promote engagement, reduce barriers, and empower these students to succeed. By
bringing the voices of neurodivergent students to the forefront, SMART is
fostering inclusive classroom practices and developing research-backed
technology that facilitates authentic inclusion.
Melbourne's collaborative research promise impactful ways to engage
neurodivergent students.
SMART Technologies, a global leader in interactive education technology, has
partnered with the University of Melbourne to launch the first-of-its-kind
research initiative exploring how classroom environments can better support
neurodivergent learners. The study identified key strategies and tools that
promote engagement, reduce barriers, and empower these students to succeed. By
bringing the voices of neurodivergent students to the forefront, SMART is
fostering inclusive classroom practices and developing research-backed
technology that facilitates authentic inclusion.
It's estimated that over 20% of the global population is neurodivergent, but
traditional classrooms often exclude these students by prioritizing norms
designed for neurotypical learners. These environments create significant
challenges, forcing neurodivergent students to expend energy masking their
differences rather than focusing on learning. This research tackles these
barriers head-on, reshaping how we think about inclusion and engagement for all.
"A learning space where everyone feels safe, happy, and part of the
community"-that's the vision of Matt Harrison, lead researcher at the University
of Melbourne and co-founder of the University of Melbourne Neurodiversity
Project. Identifying a significant gap in education, Harrison's collaboration
with SMART set out to amplify the voices of neurodivergent students.
"Our extensive literature review found that only a very small number of studies
actually included the voices of neurodivergent students. By engaging directly
with these learners, we gathered authentic insights into strategies and tech
tools that make a real difference," said Harrison. This groundbreaking,
student-centered approach delivers unparalleled data to empower educators with
evidence-based solutions for fostering inclusive classrooms.
The research identified 36 actionable recommendations tailored for education
leaders and teachers. These insights provide a roadmap for implementing
technology and designing inclusive spaces that support diverse student needs.
From specific tech tools to enhancements of existing classroom practices, the
findings offer practical, scalable steps that educators can use immediately to
increase inclusion and engagement.
Among the actionable steps emerging from this research are:
- Transforming Engagement : Adopt specific EdTech tools that affirm student
voices, identities, and self-identified needs.
traditional classrooms often exclude these students by prioritizing norms
designed for neurotypical learners. These environments create significant
challenges, forcing neurodivergent students to expend energy masking their
differences rather than focusing on learning. This research tackles these
barriers head-on, reshaping how we think about inclusion and engagement for all.
"A learning space where everyone feels safe, happy, and part of the
community"-that's the vision of Matt Harrison, lead researcher at the University
of Melbourne and co-founder of the University of Melbourne Neurodiversity
Project. Identifying a significant gap in education, Harrison's collaboration
with SMART set out to amplify the voices of neurodivergent students.
"Our extensive literature review found that only a very small number of studies
actually included the voices of neurodivergent students. By engaging directly
with these learners, we gathered authentic insights into strategies and tech
tools that make a real difference," said Harrison. This groundbreaking,
student-centered approach delivers unparalleled data to empower educators with
evidence-based solutions for fostering inclusive classrooms.
The research identified 36 actionable recommendations tailored for education
leaders and teachers. These insights provide a roadmap for implementing
technology and designing inclusive spaces that support diverse student needs.
From specific tech tools to enhancements of existing classroom practices, the
findings offer practical, scalable steps that educators can use immediately to
increase inclusion and engagement.
Among the actionable steps emerging from this research are:
- Transforming Engagement : Adopt specific EdTech tools that affirm student
voices, identities, and self-identified needs.
Autor folgen