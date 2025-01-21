Infosys leads the industry with the fastest growing CAGR in brand value of 18% over 5 years. Maintains leadership as a global Top 3 IT services brand
Davos, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys CEO Salil Parekh is the No.1 IT
services CEO, for the second year in a row, in the Brand Guardianship Index 2025
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that Brand Finance (https://brandfinance.com/) , the world's leading
brand valuation firm, has recognized the company as a Top 3 IT services brand
and the fastest growing IT services brand globally, with a CAGR of 18% over 5
years in its Brand Finance Global 500 2025 report
(https://brandirectory.com/reports/global) . Infosys' brand value has grown to
over US$16 billion in 2025, and Infosys is ranked as #132 most valuable brand in
the world.
Infosys Chief Executive Officer, Salil Parekh, for the second year in a row,
tops the IT services ranking in Brand Finance's Brand Guardianship Index (BGI)
2025 for the role of CEO as brand custodian and steward of long-term shareholder
value.
"Over the last four decades, brand Infosys has been nurtured by our founders and
our leadership, carefully balancing purpose, promise and performance. This
relentless focus is reflected in the brand's leadership and steady gains in
brand value over the years," said Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer,
Infosys . "We are delighted with Brand Finance's recognition of Infosys'
continued brand momentum and differentiated value creation for businesses in an
AI-first world," he added .
Brand Finance has positioned Infosys among the world's top 3 most valuable IT
services brands for the fourth consecutive year. This is a testament to Infosys'
deep relevance and leadership in a world where companies are looking to digital
and enterprise AI solutions to solve tough business challenges. Infosys has
earned a brand reputation for tackling critical IT challenges, while upholding
ethical standards, fostering trust and inclusion. This is enabled through
continued investments in sub-brands like Infosys Topaz
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) - its generative
AI-powered solutions and Infosys Cobalt
(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) - the industry's first ever
cloud services brand.
David Haigh, CEO and Chairman at Brand Finance, commented , "Infosys has
demonstrated remarkable growth over the past five years, achieving the fastest
CAGR among IT services brands. The company has strategically prioritized
innovation and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on generative AI.
Infosys has also consistently leveraged high-profile sponsorships and strategic
partnerships, intensifying its brand visibility and market presence in recent
