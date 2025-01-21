Infosys leads the industry with the fastest growing CAGR in brand value of 18% over 5 years. Maintains leadership as a global Top 3 IT services brand

Davos, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys CEO Salil Parekh is the No.1 IT

services CEO, for the second year in a row, in the Brand Guardianship Index 2025



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced that Brand Finance (https://brandfinance.com/) , the world's leading

brand valuation firm, has recognized the company as a Top 3 IT services brand

and the fastest growing IT services brand globally, with a CAGR of 18% over 5

years in its Brand Finance Global 500 2025 report

(https://brandirectory.com/reports/global) . Infosys' brand value has grown to

over US$16 billion in 2025, and Infosys is ranked as #132 most valuable brand in

the world.





Infosys Chief Executive Officer, Salil Parekh, for the second year in a row,tops the IT services ranking in Brand Finance's Brand Guardianship Index (BGI)2025 for the role of CEO as brand custodian and steward of long-term shareholdervalue."Over the last four decades, brand Infosys has been nurtured by our founders andour leadership, carefully balancing purpose, promise and performance. Thisrelentless focus is reflected in the brand's leadership and steady gains inbrand value over the years," said Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer,Infosys . "We are delighted with Brand Finance's recognition of Infosys'continued brand momentum and differentiated value creation for businesses in anAI-first world," he added .Brand Finance has positioned Infosys among the world's top 3 most valuable ITservices brands for the fourth consecutive year. This is a testament to Infosys'deep relevance and leadership in a world where companies are looking to digitaland enterprise AI solutions to solve tough business challenges. Infosys hasearned a brand reputation for tackling critical IT challenges, while upholdingethical standards, fostering trust and inclusion. This is enabled throughcontinued investments in sub-brands like Infosys Topaz(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) - its generativeAI-powered solutions and Infosys Cobalt(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) - the industry's first evercloud services brand.David Haigh, CEO and Chairman at Brand Finance, commented , "Infosys hasdemonstrated remarkable growth over the past five years, achieving the fastestCAGR among IT services brands. The company has strategically prioritizedinnovation and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on generative AI.Infosys has also consistently leveraged high-profile sponsorships and strategicpartnerships, intensifying its brand visibility and market presence in recent